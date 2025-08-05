Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 11 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday as they zero in on their first joint practice and preseason opener later in the week.
The list of players not practicing was heavily slanted toward defensive backs, with Ashtyn Davis, Dante Trader Jr. and Cam Smith again all sitting out, and rookie Jason Marshall Jr. worked on the side again after taking part in position drills.
Also back at practice was OLB Jaelan Phillips, who left practice early Saturday after being leg-whipped and sustaining a bruise just below his left knee.
Also out were T Bayron Matos, TE Jalin Conyers, T Jalen McKenzie, OL Andrew Meyer and FB Alec Ingold, who's in the concussion protocol.
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, fresh off his contract extension, wore the orange jersey.
Safety Elijah Campbell wore a red (no-contact) jersey but took part in team periods.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill was an 11-on-11, and on the first snap Tua Tagovailoa badly underthrew Tyreek Hill after he got behind Kendall Sheffield and Elijah Campbell.
-- After Larry Borom false-started, Jaylen Wright stumbled in the backfield and was touched for a big loss.
-- Tua came back a few plays later for a long completion to Hill over the middle, though Derrick McLendon got close to him, which means he wouldn't have been able to continue the play in a game setting.
-- Alexander Mattison had a nice to the outside where he was able to outrun Cameron Goode to the corner.
-- Zach Wilson's first pass was an incompletion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in traffic over the middle
-- Mohamed Kamara got Wilson for a would-be sack.
-- Wilson was pressured on the next play and Hayden Rucci wasn't able to catch a pass thrown behind him.
-- On the first play of a red zone period, Tua threw incomplete to De'Von Achane with Jordyn Brooks in coverage.
-- On the next play, Tua threw a TD pass to NWI, who took advantage of a busted coverage (and a nice Tua pump fake) to get wide open in the corner of the end zone.
-- On a couple of other plays, Tua threw the ball when he was pressured and couldn't find anybody open.
-- On the next set, it was Wilson's turn to not find anybody open. Despite the NWI touchdown, the defense is owning the red zone work so far.
-- And then Wilson throws a short touchdown pass to De'Von Achane.
-- Wilson then throws a touchdown pass to Eskridge in the back of the end zone.
-- Quinton Bell got pressure on Wilson on the next series.
-- After a completion to Dee Eskridge, Sanders hit a 53-yard field goal with Jake Bailey holding as the two punters continue splitting those duties.
-- Cameron Goode's pressure from the edge forced a throw-away by Wilson.
-- Rookie Ethan Robinson was called for defensive pass interference in the end zone against Andrew Armstrong.
-- On the next series of 11-on-11s, Tua overthrew Hill on a bomb after he got behind Sheffield.
-- Tua then connects with Malik Washington on a 52-yard bomb down the left sideline after Washington bets behind Sheffield, who's having a bad day in deep coverage.
-- Chop Robinson quickly got around the corner to get to Zach Wilson for a would-be sack.
-- Lot of pressure on Wilson on the next step on a play that would have been a bust, though he goes through for a short completion to Pharaoh Brown.
-- On the second play of the next set, Tua has a nice completion near the sideline to Tanner Conner.
-- Storm Duck had blanket coverage against Jaylen Waddle on a fade from the 9-yard line.
-- Tua had two straight completions, one when Malik Washington failed to come up with a low catch and then when he overthrew Eskridge in the back of the end zone. This has been Tua's least effective practice of camp so far, and there isn't a close second.
-- Zach Wilson with a nice completion to Tarik Black, though Derrick McLendon was in his face and maybe would have had a sack.
-- Wilson had a 5-yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma in the back of the end zone.
-- McLendon again gets to Wilson for a would-be sack, with Cameron Goode close by.
-- Ewers had a long completion (about 30 yards) to Theo Wease Jr. down the right sideline after he got behind Isaiah Johnson.
-- Grayson Murphy got around newcomer Jalen McKenzie to get to Ewers quickly for a would-be sack.
-- Tua had two consecutive completions to Waddle in a red zone drill.
-- Tarik Black made a nice contested catch over Ethan Bonner despite great coverage (didn't play the ball well) for a touchdown catch from Wilson.
-- Cameron Goode did a good job sealing the edge on an outside run by Mattison (and also was held by Hayden Rucci).
-- John Saunders Jr. was flagged for a defensive pass interference while covering NWI in the end zone.
-- We should mention there again have been a lot of pre-snap penalties.
-- Storm Duck has great coverage in the seam against NWI to force an incompletion from Tua.
-- Tua comes back with a quick slant to Waddle (their best play), followed by another completion to Waddle near the sideline.
-- Sheffield breaks up an inside pass to NWI.
-- Duck again with blanket coverage, this time against Eskridge in the end zone in a situation where the offense was down four points with the ball at the 13 and one play left. It forces a Tua incompletion.
-- On Zach Wilson's end-of-game set, it begins with great coverage by Jack Jones down the right sideline against Tahj Washington.
-- The practice ends with a Wilson incompletion after pressure from McLendon, punctuating a dominant day for the defense (or a really bad one for the offense).
