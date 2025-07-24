Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 2 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Thursday for the second practice of the 2025 training camp.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Darren Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer was missing from practice for a second consecutive day. Waller and Melifonwu watched parts of practice from the sidelines.
Also absent were the two players who sustained ominous-looking injuries at practice Wednesday, cornerback Artie Burns and offensive tackle Bayron Matos.
Nose tackle Benito Jones wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Wednesday.
As was the case Wednesday, rain came down during practice, though not as consistently.
There again were two officials on hand, and they were busy throwing flags.
PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS
-- In the opening 7-on-7 session, Jaylen Waddle made a nice sliding catch over the middle on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.
-- On the next play, Kader Kohou had nice coverage on an in route by Tyreek Hill and batted Tua's pass away.
-- Zach Wilson showed great zip on a completion to Malik Washington.
-- Quinn Ewers showed great ball placement on a completion to Tahj Washington and later on a seam completion to tight end Jalin Conyers.
-- Rookie CB Jason Marshall Jr. had tight coverage against fellow rookie A.J. Henning.
-- Tight end Tanner Conner had a nice snag on a high sideline completion from Tagovailoa.
-- Erik Ezukanma failed to come down with a perfect sideline throw from Zach Wilson.
-- On the first play of 11-on-11, the offensive line created a nice hole up the middle to free De'Von Achane.
-- The first pass of 11-on-11s was a nice mid-range completion from Tagovailoa to Waddle.
-- Chop Robinson had some pressure on Wilson, who then threw an ugly incompletion in the flat.
-- Linebacker Quinton Bell had a nice sequence where he forced the running back inside twice.
-- There was some sloppiness in a sequence that featured two false starts or illegal procedure penalties followed by an offside on the defense.
-- Benito Jones got quick penetration on a running play.
-- Jaelan Phillips led the charge in stopping a run cold on the first play of the next 11-on-11 series.
-- Kohou had good coverage on an deep incompletion for Hill.
-- Yet another false start for the offense. Ugh.
-- Wilson had another good completion with a dart to Tanner Conner over the middle.
-- Ewers dropped his arm angle for a second time in practice on a short completion to Ollie Gordon II.
-- CB Ryan Cooper Jr. missed an interception when he dropped an overthrown pass by Ewers.
-- Tua had a nice long completion (about 20 yards) over the middle as Hill ran across the field.
-- Wilson took a deep shot for Malik Washington, but the pass into double coverage was overthrown.
-- Quinton Bell, who had himself a very good practice, beat Julian Hill on a pass rush and was held.
-- Kendall Sheffield, a darkhorse candidate at cornerback, had blanket coverage on Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to force an incompletion.
-- Here we go again, another false start (or illegal formation) on the offense.
- - And that's followed by an offside on the defense. Sloppy practice.
-- Corner B.J. Adams broke up a pass intended for fellow rookie Theo Wease Jr.
-- Bradley Chubb blew past Patrick Paul on a pass play and was held to keep him away from Tagovailoa.