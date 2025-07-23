Dolphins CB Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Wednesday was the Miami Dolphins first training camp practice of the 2025 season, and they might’ve already lost a player who was competing for a starting spot.
Cornerback Arite Burns was seen hobbling to the sideline after rep in positional drills and leaving the facility with crutches. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the team fears Burns suffered a torn ACL.
Burns will get an MRI and second opinion to confirm the diagnosis.
The Dolphins signed Burns in March after he spent the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded four total tackles and three passes defended, while playing just 51 snaps on defense and 55 snaps on special teams.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Burns in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of the University of Miami, but he never quite lived up to that billing.
He really hasn’t been a consistent contributor since 2018 — outside of the 2023 season when he played 412 snaps — but was slated to compete with Miami’s bevy of unproven cornerbacks for playing time this season.
How Burns’ Injury Changes Dolphins’ Plans at CB
Although cornerback is the Dolphins’ weakest position group, it’s unclear how the team will react to potentially losing Burns. Of course, it’s not ideal, but Burns was one of many players competing for the same two spots.
Kader Kohou will occupy one starting spot, but the team still has Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Kendall Sheffield, Jason Marshall Jr., B.J. Adams, and Ethan Robinson in the mix for the other two. Miami isn’t lacking depth at cornerback; it’s lacking starting-caliber players.
The team has a standing offer out to veteran free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported.
Douglas might be better than what the Dolphins have on paper, but he did not play well last season for the Buffalo Bills. So, it’s hard to imagine the team will increase their offer to him just because of Burns’ injury.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the prospect of the team adding a veteran cornerback before Wednesday’s practice. While he spoke positively about the current group, it’s clear he’s not opposed to adding a veteran.
“We're not closing the door on anything,” McDaniel said. “There are multiple players we talk about each and every day. Also very excited with some guys who have a lot to prove and are excited about the opportunity."
Burns wasn’t the only injury from Wednesday’s practice, either. Offensive lineman Bayron Matos is in stable condition after he was airlifted to the hospital following practice.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage