Dolphins Provide Update on Matos
The Miami Dolphins have provided an update on offensive tackle Bayron Matos, who was airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility following training camp practice on Wednesday.
“Bayron Matos sustained an injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained overnight for evaluation and testing,” the team wrote on social media Thursday morning. “He has movement in all extremities and is in stable condition. He will remain in the care of doctors for continued observation.”
Fellow offensive tackle Austin Jackson spoke about Matos' injury following practice on Wednesday.
"Yeah, it's just a really heartbreaking part of the game, honestly," Jackson said. "It's a really heartbreaking part of the game. Very tough."
Matos is heading into a second season with the Dolphins after spending the entire 2024 season on the practice squad.
In April, the NFL granted Matos an international exemption, allowing the Dolphins to keep him on the practice squad without counting against the 16-player limit for that unit. However, the exemption does not apply if Matos is moved to the active roster.
Matos is an incredibly raw offensive line prospect who played basketball at the University of South Florida before joining the Dolphins. He also spent some time on the baseball team as a pitcher.
His 6-foot-8 frame and overall movement skills — he ran a 4.88 40-yard dash — are an interesting package, though. He certainly looks like a potential NFL offensive lineman on paper, but he’s still got a long way to go before he can be counted on.
Matos did get some action in last year’s preseason, recording 17 snaps on offense with 11 more on special teams. After that, he spent the 2024 season on the practice squad before signing a futures contract at the end of the year.
BAYRON MATOS AND HIS NFL ASPIRATIONS
When he spoke to reporters during the offseason program last year, Matos explained that he studied the game through recently retired NFL offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who is his favorite player.
"I watch that guy a lot," he said. "Watching that guy play is watching art."
Matos said that playing in the NFL is one of his "goals in life."
"I want to be one of the first Dominicans to play in the NFL," he said, "and my goal is to be one of the best tackles to play in the NFL."
More Miami Dolphins Coverage