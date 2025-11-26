Reviewing the Startling Numbers Behind Dolphins' WR2 Problem

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive identity has changed this season. It’s no longer the high-flying, pass-heavy one the team had in 2022 and 2023.

Now, it’s a more balanced offense with a limited passing menu and an expanding option of running plays. One of the biggest reasons for the passing game’s limitations is the Dolphins’ lack of a reliable WR2 option.

Jaylen Waddle has stepped up into the WR1 role quite well since Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury against the New York Jets in Week 4, but nobody has stepped up to fill Waddle’s old role.

In fact, Waddle leads the team in receiving yards with 722, and second on that list is running back De’Von Achane with 370 yards. That’s troubling enough as is, but it gets worse if you look at who’s next.

Despite not playing since Week 4, Hill is third on the Dolphins in receiving yards with a measly 265.

A passing offense that is entirely reliant on one receiver (Waddle) and check-downs to a running back (Achane) won’t be enough to spring Miami’s miracle run to the postseason — regardless of how potent the running game might become.

Miami’s Options at WR2 Are Underwhelming

While the team’s lack of production behind Waddle is concerning, it’s probably not overly surprising given the players it would fall to.

Malik Washington is fourth on the team in receiving yards with 234, followed by three straight tight ends — Darren Waller, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner — who have 117, 91 and 91 yards, respectively.

Waller, who is expected to be activated off injured reserve this week, hasn’t played in four games; Hill is a blocker, and Conner has lost his spot on the active roster.

That brings us to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, a free agent addition that a lot of people, including this writer, were pretty optimistic about this offseason. He has just 11 catches on 19 targets for 89 yards this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine has done some nice things as a blocker this year, but he was an impressive vertical and red zone threat with the Tennessee Titans. That has completely evaporated in South Florida.

It’s hard to blame that fully on Westbrook-Ikhine, though, because Miami’s offense lost its vertical ability last season, and Tua Tagovailoa’s regression isn’t helping matters across the board.

As far as solutions go, the Dolphins don’t have a ton of options. Washington is the type of receiver this version of the offense tends to lean on, but he’s not a polished enough route runner for Tua to rely on him.

Waller is certainly capable of beating man coverage, so getting him back should help. However, he’s worked through two injuries already this season. He’s not exactly someone you can rely on to play an absurd number of snaps.

While this might not feel like a huge issue, it’s something good defenses will exploit. Miami’s next two opponents might not have the ability to do that, but it’ll face better teams down the stretch.

The Dolphins Future At Receiver

Looking past this season, receiver is setting up to be one of the team’s biggest needs this offseason. Waddle, Washington, Westbrook-Ikhine, Hill and Tahj Washington are under contract for 2026.

But there’s a good chance Hill isn’t back, and even if he is, he was starting to trend down even before his injury. We’ve seen enough to know Malik Washington is a good returner and gadget player, but not a viable high-volume option.

The Dolphins need to add another solid playmaker to this group, whether through free agency or the draft. Our latest mock draft had the team selecting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate at 11th overall for exactly that reason.

Regardless of who plays quarterback next season, this group of players just isn’t good enough to build a sustainable passing game out of.

