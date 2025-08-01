Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 8 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice in front of fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday as they started closing in on the first preseason week.
The festivities this time began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the task of pumping up the crowd falling to rookie quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Brett Gabbert, who was re-signed Friday morning. Ewers threw the ball into the stands and invited fans to try to throw it back into the net.
A new name on the injury list, or missing from practice, on this day was cornerback Isaiah Johnson. On the flip side, B.J. Adams was back at practice, although he was wearing a red (no-contact) jersey, and Kendall Sheffield was back after missing Wednesday.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious and tackle Bayron Matos is still out as he continues to recover from his scary upper-body injury.
Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland, missed a sixth consecutive practice along with TE Jalin Conyers. LB Dequan Jackson was back after missing a couple of practices, though he was wearing some protection around a couple of fingers on his right hand. Conyers watched practice with a walking boot around his left foot.
Trader was spotted working on the side with a trainer, helmet on.
Cornerback Cam Smith again was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Wednesday.
Terron Armstead and Chad Johnson were visitors at practice.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill again involves one-on-ones, and the first set of linemen matchups goes to the offensive line, with James Daniels stuffing Zach Sieler, Jonah Savaiinaea stuffing Kenneth Grant and Patrick Paul stuffing Bradley Chubb. On the flip side, Jaelan Phillips got around Austin Jackson pretty handily.
-- After allowing Benito Jones to get around him on their first rep, Andrew Meyer comes back to handle him the next time.
-- Patrick Paul stood out in this drill, and Savaiinaea wasn't far behind.
-- On the defensive side, Jaelan Phillips got good penetration, but Kenneth Grant didn't create much movement.
-- On the first play of 11-on-11s, Alec Ingold dropped a pass near the sideline from Tua after getting past Phillips, who could have made a play on the ball had he turned around.
-- Alexander Mattison continued to look good running the ball with the way he attacked the hole.
-- Quinton Bell busted a tight end pass to Tanner Conner off a bootleg when he didn't bite on the play fake by Zach Wilson and dropped back.
-- Addison West had a high shotgun snap that Quinn Ewers had to reach for to control, but it disrupted the timing of the play.
-- Derrick McLendon defeated a block from newcomer Jalen McKenzie to meet Ollie Gordon II at the line on a running play.
-- The defense did a great job of defending an end-around by De'Von Achane by not overpursuing.
-- James Daniels had a nice clear-out block against Zach Sieler to give Jaylen Wright a cut-back lane.
-- Sieler came right back to meet Jaylen Wright at the line and pop the ball up, with Chubb grabbing it in midair.
-- Matt Dickerson, who's had a good camp, blew past Daniel Brunskill to meet Gordon at the line.
-- Eric Ezukanma had a nice catch near the sideline, but it came on a play where Ewers took a while to throw the ball and Grayson Murphy eventually got to him before stopping (because it's practice).
-- The defense smothered Tyreek Hill on a wide receiver screen on a first-and-10 from the plus 12.
-- Jordyn Brooks defeated a block by Tanner Conner to meet Achane at the line.
-- Jaylen Wright had a nice opening up the middle, created in part by a nice block from Savaiinaea.
-- Tua threw a short touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill near the pylon.
-- Cameron Goode batted down a pass from Wilson while coming on a blitz.
-- Mohamed Kamara left the field accompanied by trainers toward the end of practice.
-- Theo Wease Jr. made a nice catch in the back of the end zone when he high-pointed the ball on a pass from Ewers to defeat really tight coverage from B.J. Adams.
-- John Saunders Jr. intercepted Ewers in the end zone on a play where Goode would have gotten a sack.
-- Jaylen Waddle had a nice sideline catch on a short pass from Tua.
-- Jack Jones picked off Zach Wilson in the corner of the end zone.
-- Tua completes his next set of 11-on-11s with a completion to Pharaoh Brown after convering a third-and-2 with a pass outside to Jaylen Waddle.
-- Wllson's first play on his series is a nice throw over the middle to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
-- Wilson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass ot Tanner Conner after safety Jordan Colbert came over because the pass took too long to get there, but couldn't do anything but tip the ball up in the air.
-- On his first play, Ewers overthrew A.J. Henning over the middle after getting some pressure from the back side from Grayson Murphy.
-- Mattison had a nice run outside after McLendon overran the play at the snap.
-- Murphy batted down a pass at. the line from Ewers on a play where there was a flag for an illegal procedure or illegal motion or formation.
-- Ingold failed to come up with a Tua pass in the back corner of the end zone after getting behind Jaelan Phillips.
-- Achane scored from 8 yards out on the next play when he took a Tua shovel pass around the right end.
-- The next play ended with a TD pass to Julian Hill, but that came after the pocket collapsed and several defenders were around Tua.
-- Tua then threw a TD pass to Hill in the corner of the end zone.
-- Chop Robinson got in the backfield on a similar play to the Achane touchdown, only this time to Conner and from the other direction. Might have been a TFL.
-- After a miss to Achane, Wilson comes back with a TD pass to Dee Eskridge in the right corner of the end zone.
-- Ewers' first play in his goal-to-go series is a TD pass to a wide open Pharaoh Brown, who's having a nice run of days at camp.
-- Storm Duck had really good coverage deep against Waddle to force an incompletion from Tua.
-- Newcomer Jalen McKenzie walked inside the training facility accompanied by trainers late in the session.
-- Wilson failed to connect on a deep pass to Eskridge and it looked like a very catchable pass. Jason Marshall Jr. was in coverage.
-- K.J. Britt met Ollie Gordon II in the hole, with the noise of pads clashing very noticeable.
