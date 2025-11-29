Dolphins-Saints Week 13 National Predictions Roundup: Clean Sweep for Miami?
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three victories in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium in their first post-bye game Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Claire Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 23, Saints 16
Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Saints 13
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Saints 18
Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Saints 17
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Saints 21
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 28, Saints 19
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins had a bye week and are looking to continue a two-game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa has seven TDs and seven interceptions in six home games. The Saints have not scored 20 points in a game since Week 5.
Prediction: Dolphins 26, Saints 13
ESPN
• Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
• Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
• Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Saints 13
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Saints 16
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Saints 18
- Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Saints 17
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 28, Saints 20
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 24, Saints 14
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Saints 16
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are coming off a bye and won two straight before that. They've done it with a good running game with De'Von Achane and better defense. The Saints have offensive issues that will come into play here. Miami has seemed to right things and that will show up. Miami takes it.
Prediction: Dolphins 38, Saints 16
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Austin Mock: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: When the NFL schedule was released, this always looked like the easy game for the Dolphins and that hasn't changed — even with Miami's sub-par performance this season. New Orleans clearly is in rebuilding mode and the injuries to Kamara and Olave logically eliminated — or at least greatly reduced — their chances of pulling off an upset in this game. The Dolphins' biggest challenge this week was making sure the players remained focus on the task at hand and didn't start worrying about the playoff picture or what's coming up down the line.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Saints 10
