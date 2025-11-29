All Dolphins

Dolphins-Saints Week 13 National Predictions Roundup: Clean Sweep for Miami?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium?
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to an official during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to an official during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three victories in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium in their first post-bye game Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Claire Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 23, Saints 16

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Saints 13

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Saints 18

Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Saints 17

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Saints 21

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 28, Saints 19

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Dolphins had a bye week and are looking to continue a two-game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa has seven TDs and seven interceptions in six home games. The Saints have not scored 20 points in a game since Week 5. 

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Saints 13

ESPN

• Stephanie Bell: Dolphins

  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins

    • • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins

  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins

  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Saints 13
    • Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Saints 16

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Saints 18
    • Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Saints 17
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 28, Saints 20
    • Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 24, Saints 14
    • Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Saints 16

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: The Dolphins are coming off a bye and won two straight before that. They've done it with a good running game with De'Von Achane and better defense. The Saints have offensive issues that will come into play here. Miami has seemed to right things and that will show up. Miami takes it.

    Prediction: Dolphins 38, Saints 16

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins
    Chad Graff: Dolphins
    Larry Holder: Dolphins
    Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
    Austin Mock: Dolphins
    Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins


    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: When the NFL schedule was released, this always looked like the easy game for the Dolphins and that hasn't changed — even with Miami's sub-par performance this season. New Orleans clearly is in rebuilding mode and the injuries to Kamara and Olave logically eliminated — or at least greatly reduced — their chances of pulling off an upset in this game. The Dolphins' biggest challenge this week was making sure the players remained focus on the task at hand and didn't start worrying about the playoff picture or what's coming up down the line.

    Prediction: Dolphins 27, Saints 10

