The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three victories in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium in their first post-bye game Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Claire Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Dolphins

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 23, Saints 16

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Saints 13

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 23, Saints 18

Nate Davis: Dolphins 27, Saints 17

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Saints 21

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 28, Saints 19

Analysis: The Dolphins had a bye week and are looking to continue a two-game winning streak. Tua Tagovailoa has seven TDs and seven interceptions in six home games. The Saints have not scored 20 points in a game since Week 5.

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Saints 13

• Stephanie Bell: Dolphins

Matt Bowen: Dolphins

Mike Clay: Dolphins

• Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins

Eric Moody: Dolphins

Jason Reid: Dolphins

• Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Saints 13

Dolphins 27, Saints 13 Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Saints 16

Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 26, Saints 18

Dolphins 26, Saints 18 Tom Blair: Dolphins 24, Saints 17

Dolphins 24, Saints 17 Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 28, Saints 20

Dolphins 28, Saints 20 Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 24, Saints 14

Dolphins 24, Saints 14 Dan Parr: Dolphins 23, Saints 16

Analysis: The Dolphins are coming off a bye and won two straight before that. They've done it with a good running game with De'Von Achane and better defense. The Saints have offensive issues that will come into play here. Miami has seemed to right things and that will show up. Miami takes it.

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Saints 16

Joe Buscaglia: Dolphins

Chad Graff: Dolphins

Larry Holder: Dolphins

Nick Kosmider: Dolphins

Austin Mock: Dolphins

Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins





Analysis: When the NFL schedule was released, this always looked like the easy game for the Dolphins and that hasn't changed — even with Miami's sub-par performance this season. New Orleans clearly is in rebuilding mode and the injuries to Kamara and Olave logically eliminated — or at least greatly reduced — their chances of pulling off an upset in this game. The Dolphins' biggest challenge this week was making sure the players remained focus on the task at hand and didn't start worrying about the playoff picture or what's coming up down the line.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Saints 10

