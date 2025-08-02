Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 9 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday with a practice in front of members as they continue closing in on the first preseason week.
The festivities this time began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the task of pumping up the crowd falling to rookie cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Robinson and B.J. Adams.
Tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Cam Smith both missed practice, with Smith spotted working with a trainer on the side. Smith wore a compression sleeve around his right leg for the previous two practices.
Center Aaron Brewer was dressed for practice for the first time in training camp, though his participation understandably was limited. He wore a compression sleeve around his right leg.
Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was back at practice after being out Friday.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — tackle Bayron Matos, TE Jalin Conyers, rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. and safety Ashtyn Davis continue to miss practice.
Rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. left practice early to work on the side with a trainer.
Linebacker Jaelan Phillips wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Friday. Phillips didn't finish practice, though, after sustained an apparent knee injury. He stayed on the ground after a play in 11-on-11s, talked with trainers, then stood on the sideline before jogging briefly to seemingly test the knee. He then walked over to a spot between the two fields. That will be a situation to monitor, no doubt.
Former Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead again was a visitor at practice. He was spotted giving Patrick Paul some pointers after the lineman-vs.-rusher drill.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill again involves one-on-ones, and we once again chose to focus on the offensive line versus front seven players because it's a better evaluation tool than a DB or LB trying to cover a receiver for half the field.
-- It looked like the offensive line overall did well in this exercise, with Patrick Paul once again standing out. Kion Smith also had a nice performance lining up left tackle.
-- Kenneth Grant ended up pushing Jonah Savaiinaea to the ground, but that came after a few seconds and might not have been enough to disrupt the quarterback.
-- James Daniels also continued to be strong in this drill.
-- Matthew Butler might have been the most effective of the pass rushers in this competition.
-- On the first snap of 11-on-11, Storm Duck did a great job of sealing the edge and Willie Gay Jr. rushed through the line to stuff an end-around by Tyreek Hill.
-- The first pass of the day is a Tua completion to Jaylen Waddle against zone coverage.
-- Tua had a nice completion to Malik Washington near the sideline over the outstretched hands of Gay.
-- Zach Wilson's first pass was a deep shot to Tahj Washington, but he was well covered by impressive rookie free agent John Saunders Jr. and it went incomplete.
-- Chop Robinson got to Zach Wilson for a sack, but he committed the sin of getting Wilson to the ground after falling down close to him.
-- Quinn Ewers had a long completion to tight end Tanner Conner across the field after he rolled out to his left. Safeties Jordan Colbert and Saunders were in coverage, but Conner was wide open.
-- Cornell Armstrong came from behind to break up a Ewers pass intended for A.J. Henning, though the ball took too long to get there.
-- Malik Washington had a nice seal block on Bradley Chubb to spring Jaylen Wright for a nice gain.
-- Zach Sieler quickly got to Tua to disrupt a pass play.
-- Fullback Alec Ingold sealed a defender inside to allow Ollie Gordon II to easily get outside.
-- Mo Kamara pushed back Ryan Hayes to disrupt a running play.
-- Bradley Chubb's pursuit of Tua led to him throwing the ball into the ground.
-- Tyrel Dodson Jr. made a beeline to Tua to stop a play.
-- De'Von Achane dropped an easy short pass from Tua.
-- Cornerback Jack Jones had his left knee taped during practice.
-- Chubb beat the block of Pharaoh Brown to meet Achane in the backfield.
-- Ewers had a nice competion over the middle to Monaray Baldwin.
-- Tua with an errant throw after Minkah Fitzpatrick pressure. Offense not looking sharp today.
-- Matthew Butler got in Tua's face on the next play to force another incompletion. Might have been a sack in a game setting.
-- Tua does a nice job of stepping up to avoid Bradley Chubb outside and hits Tyreek Hill across the field.
-- Willie Gay Jr. picked off a Zach Wilson pass when it went off the hands of Tanner Conner in the open field. Wasn't a great throw, but still should have been caught.
-- KJ Britt's pressure forced a throw-away by Wilson.
-- The Dolphins worked on two-minute situations, and Tua started off by leading the offense to a field goal after a couple of completions to Conner, though Tua dropped a shotgun snap.
-- Jordan Colbert had back-to-back plays where he got a free run at Wilson.
-- There was a flag on the play, but it doesn't nullify what Patrick Paul did on a screen to Waddle when he ran down the field and started shoving defenders out of the way. Impressive stuff for a dude having a great camp.
-- Probably should mention here that, yes, there have been an awful lot of flags. Just got one for an ineligible receiver downfield.
-- We've got a third consecutive plays with a flag, and on this one Saunders ripped the ball away from Jaylen Wright at the end of a play.
-- Wilson had a nice strike to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from about 20 yards out.
-- Ewers had a throw across his body while rolling to his left to Theo Wease Jr. after Zeek Biggers bit hard on a play fake.
-- Ewers had a dart to Baldwin on a slant for a completion despite tight coverage.
-- Great protection, but Tua can't find anybody open and then throws the ball away.
-- Tua with a nice completion in traffic to Conner, who's been very busy.
-- Gay stepped in front of a Wilson pass to Conner, but dropped what should have been his second interception of the day.
-- Tahj Washington scooped up a very low throw by Wilson near the sideline for a completion.
-- Alexander Mattison had a long run after getting a hole through the middle and then bouncing it outside.
-- Mike Hilton quickly got to Wilson up the middle.
-- At the start of the next end-of-game situation, Tua throws the ball into the ground when he can't find anybody open.
-- After what becomes the final play, Dee Eskride grabs the back of his right thigh after an incompletion from Wilson with great coverage by Isaiah Johnson. Not a good way to end practice.
