Dolphins 2025 Preseason Game 2 Snap Count Observations
What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 victory against the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game of 2025, besides the absence of most starters, were some heavy workloads for a couple of players.
As head coach Mike McDaniel had suggested before the second joint practice in Allen Park, Michigan, most of the Dolphins starters did not play against the Lions. A total of 28 players were listed as DNP, and that included 16 players who practiced Thursday: QB Tua Tagovailoa, LB Bradley Chubb, WR Malik Washington, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Jordyn Brooks, DB Elijah Campbell, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB Mike Hilton, LB Chop Robinson, T Patrick Paul, C Aaron Brewer, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL James Daniels and TE Julian Hill.
Cajuste didn't play because he just signed Thursday morning and the one other that's interesting here was Hilton not playing because the Dolphins sitting him out (unless he was nursing an injury) would suggest he's basically a lock to make the 53-man roster.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- With three of their starting five offensive linemen sitting out, the starting group featured Kion Smith at left tackle, Daniel Brunkill at center and Larry Borom at right tackle.
-- Smith not only started the game, he played all 68 offensive snaps for the Dolphins, an extremely rare occurrence for a preseason game. Borom, Ryan Hayes and Jalen McKenzie wound up splitting the reps at right tackle.
-- After playing the entire first half against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener, rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea played only 21 snaps this time, leaving the game in the second quarter.
-- With Zach Wilson playing the first half and Quinn Ewers the second, the quarterback reps were split almost down the middle, with 35 for Wilson and 33 for Ewers.
-- For a second consecutive week, there was remarkable balance at tight end, perhaps an indication of the lack of separation among the group (with Julian Hill clearly entrenched on the roster). The four players used — Hayden Rucci, Tanner Conner, Pharaoh Brown and Chris Myarick — all played between 23 and 26 offensive snaps.
-- Rookie running back Ollie Gordon II got an extended look after replacing starter Jaylen Wright — and made the most of it. Gordon finished with 28 snaps, while newcomers Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin ended up with 12 and 7, respectively.
-- Finally at wide receiver, Erik Ezukanma led the way with 32 snaps, probably not a great sign in terms of his chances of making the 53-man roster. He was followed by rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr., whose 31 snaps included six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns but who still faces an uphill battle to make the roster.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- The exceptions to the starters sitting out this game came mostly at cornerback, where Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner both started. The defensive line also featured two likely regular season starters, Benito Jones and rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant.
-- Maybe this was a sign of his standing on the depth chart or a reward for his strong work in camp, but it was Derrick McLendon who started opposite Quinton Bell at the edge position along with K.J. Britt and Willie Gay Jr. at linebacker.
-- In the secondary, Cornell Armstrong got the start at the nickel spot, with rookie fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr. starting at safety next to Ifeatu Melifonwu in his first NFL preseason action.
-- Trader wound up playing only five defensive snaps, which is odd considering this was his first game action and raises the possibility there was some sort of injury issue.
-- While Bonner ended up playing only six snaps on defense before leaving with a hamstring injury, Duck got a pretty decent amount of work (20 snaps) for a player seemingly penciled in as a starter. It kind of serves as a statement on the state of the cornerback position.
-- Given how active he was at times, it felt like Grant played way more than this final count of 16 defensive snaps.
-- While he started, Benito Jones ended up playing only seven defensive snaps.
-- Among the interior defensive linemen, it was rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers who got the most snaps on defense with 31, six more than Matthew Butler.
-- As has become almost the norm in Dolphins preseasons, Channing Tindall got a lot of work, leading the way with 58 defensive snaps, 11 more than anybody else. Tindall was around the ball quite a bit, though finishing plays was a bit of an issue.
-- At cornerback, it was Isaiah Johnson and Cam Smith who led the way in defensive snaps with 34 apiece. The large number of snaps in his preseason debut for 2025 along might not bode particularly well for Smith keeping his roster spot.
-- Punters Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse again split their duties right down the middle, with each getting two punts and each holding twice on Jason Sanders' four kicks (one field goal and three extra points). Unlike the Chicago game where the punts were similar, Bailey clearly had the upper hand (or leg) in this one.