Dolphins Backup QBs Discuss Bounce-Back Performances
After rocky preseason Week 1 outings, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers looked sharper leading the Miami Dolphins offense Saturday.
Miami’s quarterbacks threw three touchdown passes in a 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions after completing fewer than 50 percent of their passes and failing to find the end zone in the opener against the Chicago Bears.
With more reps, both Wilson and Ewers are starting to find success in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
“I thought we put together some good long drives,” Wilson said. “The longer you’re out there, the more comfortable you get. I was starting to hit that point of being comfortable, and I think some of the other guys were as well.
“There’s a lot we left out there today, but I think a lot of the guys had the right mindset and came out to play. I thought we did a good job overall.”
Wilson started and played the entire first half, completing 15 of 23 pass attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers stepped in to begin the third quarter, going 11-for-17 through the air for 116 yards and two touchdowns, both to fellow rookie Theo Wease Jr.
“I’ve always liked throwing to Theo since we both got here,” Ewers said. “It just seems like we’ve always been on the same page, and he’s a great player. It’s cool because we’re both from the same area in Texas, so we started an early connection there, and it has grown into something pretty cool.”
Ewers’ Biggest Takeaway
Ewers struggled in his first game with the Dolphins, completing just 28 percent of his passes last week against Chicago. While his statistics looked much better against Detroit, he’s continuing to take a process-over-results approach as a rookie quarterback.
“I think on paper it looked like I had a pretty good game, but there were some throws out there and some reads out there that I wish I had back, which is the cool part about it,” Ewers said. “The film — and the way you feel after a game — is always not as bad or as good as you think it was.
“I think last week on paper it looked pretty bad, but I feel like I made some good decisions and this week, it’s going to look good, but there’s a lot for me to learn from on this tape.”
Miami’s quarterbacks were kept clean Saturday after being sacked six times last week. The offensive line held the Lions to just one sack, but it came on fourth down inside the red zone.
“I thought the guys were giving me plenty of time up front,” Wilson said. “I want to say the sack at the end was from a [missed assignment], not necessarily the offensive line missing a block or anything like that.”
“I had no sacks,” Ewers added. “I think the O-line blocked their tail off and helped me remain comfortable in the pocket. But for me, there are still things to learn from.”
Wilson’s Next Steps
The Dolphins have one more preseason game before turning attention to the regular season, when Tua Tagovailoa will get the majority of practice snaps as the team’s starting quarterback.
With that in mind, next Saturday’s finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the last chance for Wilson to prove he’ll be ready to step in if Tagovailoa is forced to miss time.
“Watching this film and seeing how I can do better personally, how I can help the guys around me, and then take it into practice and try to improve on those things one play at a time,” Wilson said of his focus this week. “Try not to make the same mistake twice, and try to get ready for the Jacksonville game.
“There were two [throws] I want back. The first one to [Dee Eskridge], I underthrew him — it was longer than I was anticipating when I originally threw it. And then the one in the end zone, a layered ball over the top of the linebacker in the end zone, that’s one I want back as well.”
Overall, though, Wilson easily will take this performance over the one in Chicago. And the same goes for Ewers.