Dolphins 2025 Preseason Opener Snap Count Observations
What stood out in terms of play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 24-24 tie against the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener was the large number of starters who actually got any snaps at all.
This was in stark contrast to the 2024 preseason opener when the Dolphins sat out a total of 40 players, including all their projected starters.
The Dolphins basically used every player on their roster other than those nursing injuries: WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, OLB Jaelan Phillips, FB Alec Ingold, T Austin Jackson, OL Andrew Meyer, OL Bayron Matos, S Ashtyn Davis, CB Cam Smith, S Dante Trader Jr., LB Mohamed Kamara and the two players still on PUP, Darren Waller and Liam Eichenberg.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- The Dolphins not only opened with their current starting offensive line, it was rookie second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea who wound up getting the most snaps of any offensive player with 35. Savaiinaea played every offensive snap in the first half, staying in the game after the other linemen had left. "We always talk about it in our room, opportunities," he said after the game. "When those present itself, you've got to take full advantage of it. So, just me staying in, getting those extra reps, I need it because this is my first time taking those snaps, and I need as many looks and just fixing my techniques. Opportunities, I need as much as I can get on that field. So again, can't take those lightly when I get the chance to go out there, but it was fun at the end of the day."
-- The first-team offense was going to play only one series all along, but it ended up being a long one, taking 16 snaps before the drive ended with Jaylen Wright getting stuffed on first-and-goal.
-- Malik Washington, who started in Hill and Waddle's absence, ended up playing only seven offensive snaps but he sure was busy in those snaps, finishing with four receptions and one rushing attempt.
-- Guard James Daniels and center Aaron Brewer both were done, along with Tua and De'Von Achane, after that first drive, but Patrick Paul played eight more snaps and Larry Borom wound up with 31 snaps before giving way.
-- Among the backup offensive linemen, tackle Ryan Hayes got the most work with 33 snaps.
-- The tight end work load was interesting because of how evenly it was split, with 23 snaps for Pharaoh Brown, 22 for Hayden Rucci and Julian Hill, and 20 for Tanner Conner. This suggests very little separation on the depth chart at the position, with Waller the clear top player in the group once he starts practicing.
-- After Tua was done, Quinn Ewers wound up with 30 snaps and Zach Wilson had 22.
-- Jaylen Wright (25 snaps) and rookie Ollie Gordon II (22) got the most work at running back, though that was impact by Alexander Mattison leaving the game with an injury on his 12th snap.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
-- On defense, second-year player Grayson Murphy is an intriguing prospect and the Dolphins clearly wanted to get a long look at him because he played 54 snaps (73 percent of the defensive snaps).
-- As has been the case in past preseasons, 2022 third-round pick Channing Tindall got a heavy work load, finishing second behind Murphy in defensive snaps with 44.
-- On the opposite end, six of the starters were done after the defense had a three-and-out to start the game: Zach Sieler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson.
-- Given that it was the preseason opener and the front-line player were done quickly, perhaps it's a good sign for Ethan Bonner that he played only 11 snaps on defense, the fewest of any cornerback on the roster.
-- Isaiah Johnson got the most snaps among the active cornerbacks with 29, with starters Kendall Sheffield and Storm Duck, along with Jack Jones all getting 21 snaps.
-- Among the defensive linemen, rookie draft picks Zeek Biggers (30 snaps) and Jordan Phillips (28) led the way, which makes sense given the Dolphins want and need them to develop quickly.
-- Rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant played 22 snaps, all of them coming in the first half.
-- On special teams, three players reached double digits in sacks: Murphy, Tindall and safety Jordan Colbert.
-- Punters Jake Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse split their duties right down the middle, with each getting one punt and each holding twice on Jason Sanders' four kicks (one field goal and three extra points).