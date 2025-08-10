McDaniel Hints at Plan for Dolphins' Starters to Play vs. Lions
The Miami Dolphins played a bunch of their starters on both sides of the ball against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and it might not be the last time we see them during the preseason.
“I don't undervalue the process of getting ready for a game,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters following the team’s 24-24 tie. “I thought, you know, I think our team could benefit. I told the guys that regardless of the circumstance, it was gonna be one series because I wanted guys to go through the process.
“Those extra game reps are super valuable. I haven't planned out exactly. I like to see where our numbers are at and how things go in practices, but I don't think that will be the last that we'll see of them, whether that's this week or the following week or maybe a little of both. It'll probably be one game, but I'm keeping my mind open for all things.”
Although McDaniel felt like the starters getting some action was valuable, he didn’t want to push his luck with any players dealing with injuries, even if they were minor. Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill were among the starters who didn’t play Sunday.
“I didn't want starters to play through a minor anything,” McDaniel said. “So, it was more, whether it was regular season, if they could [have played], it just didn't make any sense to risk further setbacks, and I think their bodies will appreciate that a little time off.”
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in one series and looked sharp despite missing his top targets. Tua finished completing five of six passes for 27 yards and an 85.4 passer rating.
This was the first time Tagovailoa played in the preseason opener since the 2021 season, and he was pretty efficient on his only drive.
Playing a good chunk of the starters in multiple games is a change of pace for the Dolphins under McDaniel. He’s mostly leaned toward sitting starters in the preseason, but the team is trying to institute a new culture this season, so it’s not surprising to see them get more work.
McDaniel said a lot of how he handles the starters going forward will depend on the team’s upcoming joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 13 and 14.
“I think that's very good for football teams in general, because you have to do things between the whistle and not after them,” McDaniel said. “So those competitive moments are great, and it was certainly competitive against the Bears, and I'm expecting it to be competitive against Detroit.”
The Lions and the Dolphins will play in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 1:00 pm.
