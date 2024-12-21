Dolphins-49ers 2024 Week 16 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 7-8 on the season when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins will be looking for their fifth victory in seven games. San Francisco (6-8) is coming off a devastating 12-6 loss against the Los Angeles Rams that all but ended their playoff hopes.
Here's a roundup of national predictions for this Week 16 matchup.
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a long trip for the 49ers as they come off a disappointing home loss to the Rams. That was last Thursday, so they do get some added rest. The Dolphins are off a disappointing loss to the Texans. Tua Tagovailoa didn't play well and I think the 49ers defense will limit him again. San Francisco takes it.
Prediction: 49ers 26, Dolphins 23
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilbert Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
USA Today Sports
- Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 27, 49ers 23
- Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 30, 49ers 27
- Nate Davis: 49ers 23, Dolphins 20
- Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 25, 49ers 22
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: 49ers 28, Dolphins 23
- Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: A pair of 6-8 teams fighting to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The 49ers continue to battle injuries, and the lack of a running game showed in the Thursday Night Football loss to the Rams in Week 15. The Dolphins are 4-3 S/U at home, and they have just five turnovers in those games. That could be a difference in a toss-up game, but the 49ers show that last bit of fight as an underdog.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 22
ESPN
Stephanie Bell: 49ers
Matt Bowen: 49ers
Mike Clay: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: 49ers
Dan Graziano: 49ers
Kalyn Kahler: 49ers
Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
Eric Moody: 49ers
Jason Reid: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham: 49ers
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: 49ers 24, Dolphins 21
Chris Simms: 49ers 28, Dolphins 24
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: 49ers 27, Dolphins 23
Tom Blair: 49ers 24, Dolphins 20
Brooke Cersosimo: 49ers 28, Dolphins 26
Gennaro Filice: 49ers 23, Dolphins 21
Dan Parr: 49ers 24, Dolphins 21
The 33rd Team
Analysis: It's a reunion for Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, but the big brother in this situation should be in a position for the upset. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had one of his worst games as a pro last week, throwing for 196 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in a loss to the Houston Texans. With all of the distractions around De'Vondre Campbell this past week, the San Francisco 49ers' defense should have extra motivation to rally around each other and make things that much harder for Miami's offense this week. The bigger question is whether Brock Purdy can lead the offense to a win, but if San Francisco can contain Miami's offense, he should be able to do just enough.
Prediction: 49ers 21, Dolphins 17
The Athletic
Analysis: This is two teams that have started looking at vacation plans but can’t quite book them yet because they aren’t officially eliminated from playoffs yet. Brock Purdy needs to bounce back from a bad, soggy performance against the Rams or else the 49ers may start to rethink giving him generational wealth. Easy fix. He should throw the ball to George Kittle more. He remains at the top of the tight end position in EPA per reception (1.3) and is second in EPA per reception (0.68). Tua Tagovailoa has his own issues, namely two injured tackles who try to help keep him out of concussion protocol. It’s impossible to know which team has more purpose so we were going to side with the home team … until we saw Calais Campbell say Wednesday that when the Dolphins are eliminated he wants to be cut and sign with a contender.
Prediction (against the spread): 49ers plus 1 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Pro Football Network
- David Bearman: 49ers
- Adam Beasley: 49ers
- Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
- Dan Tomaro: 49ers
- Mike Wobschall: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: What looked like a battle of contenders when the schedule came out now has become an elimination game with two more weeks left to go. These were two teams that entered the season with loads of talent on offense, but at this stage there's every reason to expect a defensive battle. There's no reason to feel overly confident about the Dolphins' ability to win this game after the performance at Houston, other than the game being played in Miami against a 49ers team whose season basically crashed with their Thursday night loss against the Rams in Week 15. This probably won't be a pretty game, but we'd expect the Dolphins to stay alive for at least one more week.