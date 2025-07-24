Dolphins Add Another New Offensive Lineman
The Miami Dolphins made a few roster moves on Thursday, including the addition of another offensive lineman.
The team announced the signing of cornerback Cornell Armstrong and offensive lineman Obinna Eze. To fit them on the roster, the Dolphins also placed cornerback Artie Burns on the injured reserve list and waived offensive lineman Tedi Kushi.
Burns lands on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL during practice on Wednesday, while Kushi was an undrafted free agent from Western Michigan.
Eze joins the Dolphins after spending last season on the New York Jets practice squad. He started the summer with the Jets but was cut on Tuesday. Eze, listed at 6-8, 325 pounds, has never played in an NFL game and had brief stints with the Lions and Steelers.
The Dolphins are clearly looking to add offensive lineman with size, especially at tackle, and Eze fits that mold. He’ll have a decent number of names to climb over if he wants to make the team or even the practice squad.
This is the second time this week the team has added a new offensive lineman, as Daniel Brunskill was signed on Tuesday.
Armstrong last stepped on an NFL field in 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in nine games, amassing four starts, 33 total tackles and seven passes defended. Armstrong spent the 2023 season on the Raiders’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2024 season.
Burns was one of many cornerbacks competing for a starting spot, but Armstrong is more likely a special teams option than anything else.
He hasn’t played in the regular season in more than two years, and the Dolphins have a slew of cornerbacks, like Storm Duck, Cam Smith, Kendall Sheffield and others, who know the scheme already.
It should also be noted that signing Armstrong shouldn’t prevent the team from bringing in a more experienced veteran, starting option. The team has a standing offer out to former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Armstrong making the team would be pretty surprising given how many names he’ll need to climb over on the depth chart, but it’s interesting to see the team bring back a player they drafted roughly eight years ago.
