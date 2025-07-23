How Dolphins OL Is Affected by Recent Injury Update
The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their depth pieces on the offensive line for at least a little while.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Liam Eichenberg will miss “weeks” in his press conference before the team’s first training camp practice on Wednesday. Eichenberg was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.
“I’m not going to put a timeline on it,” McDaniel added. “I wouldn’t bet against arguably as tough a player as I’ve been around. He’s played in football games that a majority of players that I’ve coached wouldn’t be able to. I’m feeling good about an unknown timeline because of the player. It’s not a season-ender or anything like that.”
While Dolphins fans like to hate on Eichenberg, his role on the depth chart is pretty important. He’s someone with a ton of experience in the scheme and was penciled in to be a backup for multiple positions.
For a team that has struggled with offensive line depth in the past, that role matters.
How Eichenberg’s Injury Affects Depth Chart
The Dolphins did the smart thing by adding a potential replacement for Eichenberg already. The team signed former Titans and 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill on Tuesday.
He was on the 49ers from 2019 through 2022, meaning he overlapped with McDaniel for three seasons (2019-21). In those three seasons, Brunskill made 35 starts, with most of them coming at guard.
“It’s cool to have relationships with players where you get to see the whole journey,” McDaniel said about Brunskill. “What are we getting? A guy that not only helps the offensive line, but also helps the whole team… I know one thing with Dan Brunskill: he’s going to be overprepared and competitive.”
Brunskill spent the past two seasons with the Titans, starting 24 games and splitting time between center and guard. Brunskill’s knowledge of the scheme is a huge edge, but he’s also got some experience at center.
This makes him the perfect backup for the Dolphins’ entire interior offensive line and the right person to fill Eichenberg’s role on the depth chart if he misses more than “weeks.”
Another name to note is Andrew Meyer, who the team kept on the 53-man roster throughout last season after he was signed as a UDFA following the 2024 NFL draft.
Meyer was another player competing for a backup interior spot, and it’s clear the Dolphins like what they’ve seen from him so far. If Eichenberg doesn’t get healthy in time for the regular season, Meyer could become a valuable member of the team’s depth.
Frankly, that was a possibility without Eichenberg’s injury, but this does make his path a little bit clearer.
Overall, the Dolphins have respectable offensive line depth even with Eichenberg missing extended action. Brunskill and Larry Borom are experienced players with positional flexibility, while Meyer and Kion Smith are young players with reasonable upside.
