Dolphins Practice Squad Call-Up vs. Bengals Gives Preseason Star First Chance

In preparation for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, the Miami Dolphins made multiple roster moves and practice squad elevations on Saturday.

Dolphins Practice Squad Elevations vs. Bengals

Miami made a couple of interesting elevation calls for its Week 16 game. Kion Smith gets another call-up this week. He’s spent time training at guard and offensive tackle with Miami the past couple of seasons.

He was on the initial 53-man roster and was the first option off the bench when James Daniels got hurt in Week 1. However, Smith struggled and was eventually replaced by Daniel Brunskill and then more permanently by Cole Strange.

Perhaps the most exciting elevation is WR Theo Wease Jr., who has spent the entire season on the practice squad after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft out of Missouri.

Wease getting the call-up this week is especially interesting because Miami is starting Quinn Ewers at quarterback.

Ewers and Wease had a pretty good connection during the preseason. Wease had 10 catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason, and all of those catches came with Ewers throwing him the football.

Wease is a big-body, physical receiver who was quite productive in college. He had 109 receptions for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns combined in his final two seasons of college.

It seems unlikely Wease will have a significant role on the offense, but Miami’s receivers have struggled mightily — outside of Jaylen Waddle — since Tyreek Hill’s injury in Week 3.

If Ewers is super comfortable with Wease, and Miami wants to see what he can do for next season, then there’s a chance he could get some snaps and targets against a bad Bengals defense.

Miami Loses Special Teams Contributor for Season

The Dolphins signed rookie UDFA cornerback Ethan Robinson to the active roster and placed safety and special teams standout Elijah Campbell on injured reserve. Campbell will miss the final three games of the season since players placed on IR must miss at least four games.

Campbell missed the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury and was on the injury report all week with an ankle/knee injury. Campbell played just 16 defensive snaps this season.

Robinson spent the entire offseason program with the Dolphins and had the game-sealing interception in the team’s preseason win against the Detroit Lions. He finished his collegiate career at Minnesota, recording 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Lastly, the Dolphins officially ruled out offensive linemen Andrew Meyer and kicker Jason Sanders. Both players will remain on injured reserve for another week. Sanders had his 21-day practice window opended this week, and Meyer's was opended two weeks ago. If he isn't activated for next week's game, he'll revert to injured reserve.

