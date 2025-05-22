Dolphins Add Quarterback to Roster
The Miami Dolphins now have two rookie quarterbacks on their roster.
The team announced Thursday it had signed Brett Gabbert, making room for him on the roster by waiving edge defender William Bradley-King.
Gabbert was signed a little less than two weeks after taking part in the Dolphins rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
The yonger brother of former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Blaine Gabbert, Brett Gabbert spent six seasons (2019-24) at Miami of Ohio, the same school attended by Ben Roethlisberger and Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.
Gabbert started 53 games at Miami, completing 778 of 1,331 pass attempts (58.5 pct.) for 10,814 yards and 80 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He finished his career ranked second all-time among RedHawks quarterbacks in touchdown passes behind only Roethlisberger and third in passing yards behind all-time leader Zac Dysert and Roethlisberger.
Gabbert also recorded 294 rushing attempts for 482 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a three-time All-MAC selection (2021, 2022, 2024) and a four-time Academic All-MAC honoree (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024). He is the brother of NFL veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert.
The Dolphins quarterback room now includes veterans Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, along with rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers and Gabbert.
While it's a bit unusual for the Dolphins to have waited almost two weeks to sign Gabbert if they liked what they saw at rookie minicamp, it's commonplace to have four quarterbacks on the roster during the offseason and some, if not all, of training camp.
For example, the Dolphins signed Gavin Hardison as a rookie free agent in May to join Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson and Mike White on the roster, though they did waive him the day after Tagovailoa agreed to his contract extension.
Bradley-King was a member of the practice squad last season and was a long shot all along to make the 53-man roster. He has played four NFL regular season games, but none since the 2022 season.