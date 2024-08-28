Dolphins Adding Veteran QB to Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins have a new third quarterback, and it's another one whose last regular season action came with the New York Jets.
GM Chris Grier revealed Wednesday that the team has signed veteran Tim Boyle to the practice squad.
The Dolphins were down to two quarterbacks — Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson — after they released veteran Mike White on Sunday.
White, who also joined the Dolphins after playing for the Jets, has joined the practice squad of another AFC East team, the Buffalo Bills.
TIM BOYLE'S BACKGROUND
Boyle was in training camp this summer with the Houston Texans, who released him Tuesday as part of their moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit.
Boyle, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky, has played 20 regular season games with four different teams. He has made five caeer starts and is 0-5 as a starter.
One of those starts came on Black Friday last year when the Dolphins traveled to MetLife Stadium, and it was a rough outing for Boyle. He completed 27 of 38 passes but for only 179 yards with a long of only 13 yards.
Worse for Boyle, the Dolphins picked him off twice, including Jevon Holland's 99-yard interception that he returned for a touchdown on the last play of the first half — less than a minute after the Jets had scored on a pick-six of their own — to give Miami a 17-6 halftime lead. Linebacker Jerome Baker had the other pick against Boyle, who also was sacked seven times by the Dolphins defense.
Boyle started two games for the Jets last season, and his other NFL starts came with the Detroit Lions in 2021. For his career, he has completed 62.3 percent of his passes, but has only four touchdowns against 12 interceptions and has a 55.2 career passer rating.
As a reminder of the 2024 rules pertaining to the emergency third quarterback, Boyle will not be eligible to appear in a 2024 regular season unless he's moved to the active roster.