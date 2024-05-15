Dolphins Among the NFL Travel Leaders in 2024
The Miami Dolphins will finish second in the NFL one category in 2024, though it's not necesssarily an enviable one.
The Dolphins will travel more miles for their regular season in the upcoming season than any other team except for the Los Angeles Chargers, per Bookies.com.
Thanks (or because of) road games in Los Angeles and Seattle, the Dolphins will travel 25,869 miles for their 2024 games, more than earth diameter of 24,901 miles.
The Dolphins will play nine road games in 2024, with their other trips scheduled for Buffalo, New York (technically New Jersey), Boston (New England), Indianapolis, Houston, Cleveland and Green Bay.
The Chargers will be traveling 26,803 miles to lead the way, and the rest of the trip five in 2024 mileage include the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.
Among the other AFC East teams, the Jets are ninth at 22,397 miles and the Bills are 22nd at 16,710.
The five teams at the bottom of the miles list for 2024 all will have less than half the travel distance as the Dolphins.
The Washington Commanders will do the least traveling (by distance) at 10,550 miles, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at 10,611; Indianapolis Colts at 11,497; Pittsburgh Steelers at 12,047; and Atlanta Falcons at 12,416.
Here's the complete rundown:
Total Mileage for Each NFL Teams in 2024
- Los Angeles Chargers: 26,803 miles
- Miami Dolphins: 25,869 miles
- Seattle Seahawks: 25,797 miles
- New England Patriots: 25,071 miles
- San Francisco 49ers: 24,575 miles
- Los Angeles Rams: 24,263 miles
- Las Vegas Raiders: 23,345 miles
- Philadelphia Eagles: 22,756 miles
- New York Jets: 22,397 miles
- Green Bay Packers: 22,209 miles
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 22,075 miles
- Carolina Panthers: 21,288 miles
- Arizona Cardinals: 21,064 miles
- Denver Broncos: 19,670 miles
- Chicago Bears: 19,558 miles
- New York Giants: 19,295 miles
- Minnesota Vikings: 19,030 miles
- Dallas Cowboys: 18,293 miles
- Houston Texans: 18,052 miles
- Kansas City Chiefs: 16,719 miles
- Buffalo Bills: 16,710 miles
- Baltimore Ravens: 15,424 miles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15,303 miles
- Detroit Lions: 14,328 miles
- Cleveland Browns: 13,998 miles
- Tennessee Titans: 13,311 miles
- New Orleans Saints: 13,084 miles
- Atlanta Falcons: 12,416 miles
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 12,047 miles
- Indianapolis Colts: 11,497 miles
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10,611 miles
- Washington Commanders: 10,550 miles