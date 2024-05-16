Dolphins and Other Teams' Hilarious Schedule Release Videos
The Miami Dolphins and other NFL teams' 2024 regular season schedules were announced Wednesday night, along with some hilarious videos.
The Dolphins pride themselves on being one of the fastest teams in the National Football League, so naturally the Dolphins would attempt the fastest schedule release.
The video featured the duo of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert teaming up to create the video.
Hill's speed is on the keyboard putting the final edits on the video — and it nearly matches his 40-yard dash time.
"Finally, it's done!" Hill says.
The All-Pro wide receiver hits play and we see the schedule on his computer screen — scrolling down too fast for the viewer to comprehend.
THE DOLPHINS IN OTHER TEAMS' SCHEDULE VIDEOS
The Dolphins were not the only team to take the comedic route in their schedule release video, and they played a supporting role for some of their opponents.
RELATED: Dolphins 2024 Schedule Takeaways
The Tennessee Titans did a sequel of their hilarious non-football fans guessing the team's opponent each week based on the logo, which gave us the Atlanta Falcons Dolphins. This time, the Dolphins, who will face Tennessee in a Monday night game in Week 4, became "Alix Earle's Boyfriend's Team" — a reference to wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his Instagram star girlfriend.
The Seattle Seahawks previewed the release of their schedule by presenting the opponents as villains, which is how the Dolphins became "Dr. Blowhole."
The Los Angeles Chargers are notable for incorporating comedy in their social media posts, and their "The Sims"-themed schedule video was another strong showing.
Per usual, no team or player was safe.
The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders Week 1. The video begins with designing a Raiders character as a clown.
There is a re-creation of the viral Cam Newton brawl video in honor of a Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a moving truck deliver quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Travis and Jason Kelce have a podcast moment — before Taylor Swift comes along and steals the younger Kelce away — in her private jet.
The Dallas Cowboys release video featured a motif where the Cowboys -- represented by owner Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, and hip-hop star Post Malone, among others, video call celebrities and athletes tied to the teams on the schedule.
The Cowboys are shown to "prank" several notable fans and celebrities -- the New York Giants' former quarterback Eli Manning, the Detroit Lions' former wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and Philadelphia Eagles fan and comedian Shane Gillis.
Other teams with hilarious release videos were the Baltimore Ravens, who utilized comedian and fan Stavros Halkias, and the New England Patriots, who parodied Ben Affleck Boston-based films "Good Will Hunting" and "The Town."
THE DOLPHINS' 2024 SCHEDULE
Sept. 8, Jacksonville at Miami, 1 p.m.
Sept. 12, Buffalo at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday night)
Sept. 22, Miami at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 30, Tennessee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (Monday night)
Oct. 6, Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Oct. 13, Bye week
Oct. 20, Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Oct. 27, Arizona at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3, Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Nov. 11, Miami at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Monday night)
Nov. 17, Las Vegas at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 24, New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Nov. 28, Miami at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday night, Thanksgiving)
Dec. 8, N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Dec. 15, Miami at Houston, 1 p.m.
Dec. 22, San Fransisco at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 29, Miami at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday night)
Jan. 4 or 5, Miami at N.Y. Jets, TBD