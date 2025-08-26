Breaking Down the Dolphins Moves to Reach the Roster Limit
The Miami Dolphins announced their initial round of roster cuts that will take the roster from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday.
Many of the team’s moves leaked throughout the day, but this announcement makes the moves official.
Along with the cuts, the team also announced other moves. Miami moved Liam Eichenberg to the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Andrew Meyer and kicker Jason Sanders on the injured reserve list. Meyer and Sanders were designated to return.
It should also be noted that the team’s signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas was not included. That means the team might be waiting to put someone on injured reserve tomorrow (so they can return this season) and free up a spot for Douglas.
One potential move could involve fellow cornerback Ethan Bonner, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. He would be eligible to return after four games if placed on IR on Wednesday.
Players who are released (those with four or more years of NFL experience) are eligible to sign with any team right away and do not need to clear waivers. Players who are waived must clear waivers, which will be announced at noon on Wednesday. The team is then eligible to start signing players to the practice squad.
Here’s the full breakdown of the players released and waived.
Players Dolphins Released
- CB Cornell Armstrong
- CB Mike Hilton
- CB Cameron Dantzler
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- EDGE Quinton Bell
- DL Matt Dickerson
- TE Chris Myarick
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- RB Mike Boone
- OL Jackson Carman
The notable names in this group are at cornerback. Mike Hilton was brought in to be the team’s starting slot, but it was fairly obvious he lost that role to sixth-round rookie Jason Marshall Jr. during the team’s preseason win against Jacksonville.
Kendall Sheffield was on pace to start in Week 1 at one point this summer, but a recent injury seemed to derail his path to the starting lineup. He could be someone Miami returns on the practice squad if nobody else has interest.
Other practice squad candidates on this list include Matt Dickerson and Quinton Bell, who can play solid roles on the defensive line.
Players Dolphins Waived
- WR Andrew Armstrong
- WR Theo Wease Jr.
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- WR AJ Henning
- TE Hayden Rucci
- OL Mason Brooks
- OL Braeden Daniels
- OL Josh Pribe
- OL Addison West
- OL Ryan Hayes
- OL Bayron Matos
- OL Jalen McKenzie
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- DL Alex Huntley
- DL Ben Stille
- LB Dequan Jackson
- LB Channing Tindall
- LB Eugene Asante
- EDGE Mohamed Kamara
- EDGE Derrick McLendon
- EDGE Grayson Murphy
- CB Ethan Robinson
- CB BJ Adams
- Safety Patrick McMorris
- Safety John Saunders Jr.
This includes several former Dolphins’ draft picks, including Channing Tindall, Mohamed Kamara, and Patrick McMorris. This list also includes the team’s entire UDFA class, meaning none made the initial roster.
This group is filled with potential practice squad targets, including the aforementioned draft picks as well as some promising young players like Grayson Murphy, Theo Wease Jr., and John Saunders Jr.
As for some bookkeeping, Matos was waived with an injury settlement along with UDFA linebacker Eugene Asante.
