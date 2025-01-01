Dolphins Announce MVP And Other Award Winners
Zach Sieler joined some rare company when was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player for the 2024 Miami Dolphins.
Sieler became the second defensive tackle to win Dolphins MVP honors, joining Ndamukong Suh, who was the winner for the 2017 season.
The Dolphins announced their award winners Wednesday, and they included Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips.
Heading into the team's Week 18 season finale against the New York Jets, Sieler leads Miami with 8.5 sacks., which is the third-most among interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He also leads the team in tackles for loss with 12 and quarterback hits with 17. His 49 tackles are tied for the most among Dolphins defensive linemen.
Sieler has also recorded an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed this season.
Sieler was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss against the N.Y. Jets in Miami’s 32-26 overtime victory in Week 14.
Sieler becomes the first defensive player since 2020 to be named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Xavien Howard was the last defensive player to win the award.
CALAIS CAMPBELL RECEIVES LEADERSHIP AWARD
Campbell is the 2024 recipient of the Don Shula Leadership Award, which is voted on by the players and given to the teammate who best exhibits leadership on and off the field.
Campbell is the first defensive tackle to earn the award and the first defensive lineman since Cameron Wake in 2017.
Campbell, who is 38, is the oldest player to receive the award. He joined the team a month before training camp and was immediately named a team captain. He is the eighth Dolphins player to earn the honor in their first season with the team.
In his 17th season in the NFL, Campbell has started all 16 games for Miami, recording 49 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.
In an award handed out not by the Dolphins but by the Professional Football Writers of America South Florida chapter, Campbell was named the winner of the 2024 Good Guy Award.
JAELAN PHILLIPS WINS AWARD FOR COURAGE AND INSPIRATION
Phillips won the Ed Block Courage Award, which is selected by the Dolphins’ athletic training staff and symbolizes professionalism, courage and inspiration, while also serving as a role model in the South Florida community.
Phillips suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 12 of the 2023 season against the N.Y. Jets.
He immediately set his sights on returning to the field. He rehabbed diligently throughout the offseason. He eventually went on to start in the Dolphins’ Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville.
Phillips had a key late fourth-quarter sack which forced a Jaguars punt. The sack and punt eventually set up Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal as time expired.
Phillips only played in four games for the Dolphins this year before suffering another season-ending injury.
Despite the adverse situations Phillips has faced in back-to-back seasons, the Dolphins linebacker continues to bring his outstanding and determined efforts to the rehabilitation and recovery process.
TERRON ARMSTEAD WINS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Armstead was named the winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award, given annually to a Miami Dolphins player recognized for his exemplary commitment to serving the South Florida community.
Since joining the Dolphins in 2022, Armstead has been a leader for the organization on and off the field. Armstead has embedded himself in the community, dedicating his time, energy and resources to the youth around South Florida.
Armstead has been involved with numerous community events throughout the 2024 season by way of his Team Armstead Foundation.
In August, Armstead hosted a back-to-school giveaway for 120 local youth, providing meals and new backpacks to ensure each student had the necessary materials for the start of the school year.
In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Armstead provided a shopping spree for 50 local youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
Armstead later participated in the Miami Dolphins annual Holiday Toy Event presented by the Morgan Law Group, spending time with and providing gifts to more than 160 local families in need of support during the holidays.