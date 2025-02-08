Dolphins Badly Need Wide Receivers ... But Kupp?
It's only natural whenever a prominent player becomes available on the trade market to envision what kind of fit he would be for any other team, and that includes the Miami Dolphins.
And so it is with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who revealed this week that the Los Angeles Rams informed him they were planning on trading him. The Dolphins certainly could use a wide receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, even after Malik Washington's impressive rookie season, and Miami does have a recent history of trading with the Rams, specifically the Jalen Ramsey trade of 2023.
But there are more reasons to dismiss the idea, which is why the Dolphins are among the teams with the longest FanDuel Canada odds to be Kupp's 2025 team if he's not with the Rams, listed at +3700.
The other teams with those same odds are the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesoa Vikings and Chicago Bears.
DOLPHINS DO NEED WIDE RECEIVER HELP
While Washington did have a promising rookie season as a sixth-round pick out of Virginia, it still might be a stretch the Dolphins have a clear answer when it comes to a third wide receiver option heading into this offseason.
It was the same thing last offseason and signing Odell Beckham Jr., yet another member of the Rams, certainly didn't prove to be the answer.
As the Dolphins headed into the offseason, the other Miami wide receivers under contractual control for 2025 were Washington, fellow 2024 draft class member Tahj Washington, Grant DuBose and Erik Ezukanma, with Anthony Schwartz scheduled to be a restricted free agent, and River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios both pending UFAs.
So, yes, the Dolphins need to replenish that position, and we're talking about adding veteran help, whether through free agency or via trade because the Dolphins already have some young prospects to develop.
SO WHY NOT COOPER KUPP?
But the idea of trading for Kupp doesn't make a ton of sense for financial and fit reasons.
The Dolphins have a cap situation to address this offseason and they've already got two high-priced players at the position, even if Waddle's cap number for 2025 is very reasonable.
And then there's the issue of what Kupp would bring? In terms of skill set, he's more of a possession receiver, with an average under 11 yards two of the past three seasons and the Dolphins have that kind of potential receiver already on the roster with Malik Washington, even though he's not nearly as established or proven.
If money were no object, Tee Higgins is the receiver who really could help the Dolphins because of his size, down-the-field ability, and contested-catch ability, but the contract he's going to be demand makes that idea unrealistic.
But giving up draft capital for a somewhat redundant wide receiver who'll tax the salary cap even more just doesn't make a lot of sense.
