Dolphins Bring In Jordan Phillips (Not the One)

Ten years after the Miami Dolphins selected Jordan Phillips in the draft, they have drafted another prospect by the same name

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (8) takes the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
It's deja vu all over all again for the Miami Dolphins — kind of.

Ten years after the Dolphins selected a defensive tackle out of Oklahoma by the name of Jordan Phillips, they have drafted Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips with their first of three fifth-round picks, the 143rd overall.

That pick was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the trade-up to get Arizona offensive lineman Jonas Savaiinaea in the second round.

As we chronicled from the 2025 combine in Indianapolis, the younger Jordan Phillips is from Ocoee outside of Orlando, Florida, and he played at the University of Maryland after transferring from Tennessee. And, yes, he says he's gotten confused for the other Jordan Phillips quite a bit.

He also happens to be very familiar with the older Jordan Phillips' NFL career, which began with three-plus seasons with the Dolphins before he moved to the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and then the Bills again last season.

"I've been studying his career since, really, he was at Oklahoma," the younger Phillips said Wednesday morning. "I watched him when he got drafted by Miami and played for them. And even I followed his career when he (signed with) the Cardinals, and even now that he's with the Bills. So I've studied him a lot."

THE NEW JORDAN PHILLIPS AS A PROSPECT

Given that there are 31 other teams, the chances of a second Jordan Phillips being drafted by the Dolphins is pretty slim.

But Phillips did indicate that he had a formal interview with the Dolphins at the combine.

In terms of his skill set, this Jordan Phillips is very different from the first.

The 2025 prospect is a prototypical nose tackle with great intangibles, including leadership.

The 2015 draft pick had a great size-speed combination for a defensive tackle but came into the NFL with questions about consistent effort and disappearing in games at times, and that's how his pro career has played out.

"When I'm on top of my game, I have all my I's, I have all my T's crossed," the new Jordan Phillips said. "There's not a single person in the country that can block me. The issue lies is that when you make a mistake within your own game, then anybody can block me. I'm saying, like, if my footwork isn't right, a fifth-grader will be able to block me, because technique and fundamentals are a huge part of this game."

This was Phillips' NFL.com overview from draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Powerful nose tackle known for his work ethic and leadership. Phillips is compact and explosive at the point but is inconsistent at controlling blocks quickly enough as a read-and-react defender. He can be quick off the snap but lacks fluidity and tends to get sealed by move blocks. In general, he’s gap-sound and can be hard for blockers to finish. He has yet to display he can provide pass-rush production, so he will need to prove he can at least be a run plugger in the pros."

