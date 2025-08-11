Dolphins Bringing In a New Running Back
The Miami Dolphins' running back room is getting some help.
The Dolphins will be signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Aaron Shampklin following a tryout Monday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
This comes after reports that veteran running back Jamaal Williams also was working out for the Dolphins on Monday, and we wouldn't rule out the idea of the Dolphins signing another running back this week.
Remember that Miami began training camp with five running backs, that number moving to four when they waived rookie free agent Nate Noel, who since has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
It also should be pointed out that even four is a very low number of running backs for teams to carry during training camp.
Shampklin joins the Dolphins after playing in three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, carrying the ball six times for 17 yards and playing 27 snaps between offense and special teams.
He joined the Steelers after stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, though his only NFL regular season action came last year.
He went undrafted out of Harvard — this will make Ryan Fitzpatrick happy — before signing with the Colts.
The scouting report on Shampklin courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein: "Wasn’t the splashiest player in Pittsburgh but he’s a hard-nosed runner who has pretty good hands as well. Very smart, which the Steelers loved. He’s not a starter but as the last running back on the depth chart he can do everything you’re asking of him."
MATTISON SITUATION
The Shampklin signing comes in the aftermath of the unfortunate news regarding veteran Alexander Mattison.
Mattison underwent neck surgery in Chicago on Sunday after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
The offseason free agent acquisition was injured when he thrown to the ground by Bears rookie defensive back Tysheem Johnson at the end of a 21-yard reception and landed on his head.
Mattison stayed on the ground for a few minutes while being examined by trainers, with head coach Mike McDaniel coming over to check on him, before walking off the field and into the locker room.
McDaniel said after the game that Mattison was experiencing neck and shoulder soreness.
Mattison was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason with the idea he could provide some short-yardage help to a team that really struggled in that area in 2024. And his touchdown did come on short yardage, a 1-yard run on third-and-goal in the second quarter — though it did come after he was stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal and Zach Wilson threw an incompletion on second down.
WILLIAMS ON THE WAY
Williams is an eight-year veteran from BYU who is coming off two rather forgettable seasons with the New Orleans Saints, but that was after he led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 as a member of the Detroit Lions.
At his best, Williams is a very good short-yardage runner, so he could have the opportunity to quickly carve out a role if he ends up signing with the team.
Other veteran running backs still available include Gus Edwards, Zack Moss, D'Onta Foreman and former Dolphins back Chase Edmonds.