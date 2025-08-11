Report: Mattison Out for Season After Neck Surgery
The scary-looking injury that Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison sustained in the preseason opener turned out to be serious.
Mattison underwent neck surgery in Chicago on Sunday after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The veteran free agent acquisition was injured when he thrown to the ground by Bears rookie defensive back Tysheem Johnson at the end of a 21-yard reception and landed on his head.
Mattison stayed on the ground for a few minutes while being examined by trainers, with head coach Mike McDaniel coming over to check on him, before walking off the field and into the locker room.
McDaniel said after the game that Mattison was experiencing neck and shoulder soreness.
A THIN RUNNING BACK ROOM
With Mattison headed for injured reserve, the Dolphins will be left with only three running backs on their active roster — De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II.
Mattison was having a strong training camp showing and had scored a rushing touchdown before he had the ill-fated reception from rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter.
Mattison was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason with the idea he could provide some short-yardage help to a team that really struggled in that area in 2024. And his touchdown did come on short yardage, a 1-yard run on third-and-goal in the second quarter — though it did come after he was stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal and Zach Wilson threw an incompletion on second down.
WILLIAMS ON THE WAY
The Dolphins clearly will have to add another running back sooner rather than later, though it won't be recently released rookie free agent Nate Noel because he has signed with the Indianapolis Colts or former Dolphins back Jeff Wilson Jr. because he signed with the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend.
One option is veteran Jamaal Williams, who will work out for the team Monday, according to reports.
The eight-year veteran from BYU is coming off two rather forgettable seasons with the New Orleans Saints, but that was after he led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 as a member of the Detroit Lions.
At his best, Williams is a very good short-yardage runner, so he could have the opportunity to quickly carve out a role if he ends up signing with the team.
Other veteran running backs still available include Gus Edwards, Zack Moss, D'Onta Foreman and former Dolphins back Chase Edmonds.