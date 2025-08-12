Dolphins CB On Roster Bubble Needs Big Performance vs. Lions
One Miami Dolphins player firmly on the roster bubble is finally returning to practice this week.
Third-year cornerback Cam Smith is expected to participate in the team’s joint practices against the Detroit Lions on Wednesday and Thursday, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Tuesday.
Smith has been out for a while and did not participate in the team’s joint practice against the Bears last week or Sunday’s preseason Week 1 matchup. It’s good that Smith, a second-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, is returning this week because he’s fighting an uphill battle to make the final roster.
Although preseason depth charts aren’t the most reliable, Smith was essentially listed as the team’s fifth or sixth-string cornerback last week, and missing a preseason game didn’t help his case.
Injuries have been a consistent part of Smith’s career during the past two seasons. He had two injured reserve stints in 2024. The first was during the preseason due to a hamstring issue, and he then ended the year on IR with a shoulder injury.
Based on past comments from McDaniel, the team appears to be getting tired of Smith missing crucial development time.
“This is the story: We’re all awaiting his ability to stay on the field,” McDaniel told reporters earlier this month. “Every time there’s a setback we’re trying to assess, but he’s gotta stay on the field to continue to develop. I like the stuff that he’s doing when he’s on the field.”
Smith’s Opportunity in Detroit
We wrote a few weeks ago that Smith isn’t likely to make the final roster, but a strong performance in joint practices this week and the preseason game on Saturday could get Smith back in the race.
The Dolphins invested a second-round pick in Smith, and he’s definitely talented enough to contribute to this defense. However, in Smith’s absence, players ahead of him on the depth chart took advantage of their opportunities.
Ethan Bonner, a player Smith must beat out to make the roster, had a great play against the Bears when he closed down on a throw and deflected it right into the hands of Patrick McMorris.
Smith should get a chance to make some plays against the Lions, though. In joint practices, he could face the likes of Amon-Ra St.Brown and Jameson Williams, two incredibly talented receivers.
Good reps against them could at least put his name back in the conversation, even if it’s still a long shot. The Dolphins are likely looking for any excuse to keep Smith around because of what they’ve invested in him.
However, if they decide to move off Smith, it won’t cost them a ton.
His contract doesn't have any more guaranteed money on it and would only cost the Dolphins a little more than $550,00 in cap space for 2025 and 2026. Smith would also be the first Dolphins' second-round pick not to make it through his initial contract since Raekwon McMillan was traded to the Raiders in 2019 after being drafted in 2017.
The writing is on the wall for Smith, so this week is incredibly important for not just his future with the Dolphins but also his future in the NFL.
