Dolphins Claim Defensive Lineman Off Waivers
The Miami Dolphins swapped young defensive linemen Tuesday when they claimed Matthew Butler off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders.
To make room for him, the Dolphins waived Tre'vonn Rybka, who was signed as a rookie free agent after going undrafted this year.
Butler (6-3, 290) appeared in 15 games with one start in three seasons with Las Vegas, which made him a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Butler was part of a Raiders defensive line group last season that included three former Dolphins players — Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins and Adam Butler.
His one career start came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season on the Sunday after Wilkins sustained a season-ending foot injury against the Denver Broncos.
He played collegiately at Tennessee, where he made 26 starts and recorded 152 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
The Dolphins now have made at least one roster transaction five of the past six days, the only exception coming Sunday.
Along with the defensive line moves, the Dolphins also had transactions with their long-snappers — releasing Blake Ferguson, signing and releasing rookie free agent Kneeland Hibbett, and signing veteran Joe Cardona — along with signing cornerback Kendall Sheffield after he took part in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE ROOM
Butler will join a group of young Dolphins defensive linemen who will be competing for a roster spot and playing time.
2024 team MVP Zach Sieler will be one starter, first-round pick Kenneth Grant also should start, and other players who figure to be on the roster among the defensive linemen are fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips and returning veteran Benito Jones.
If the Dolphins keep five defensive linemen as they did for most of 2025, that would leave room for one player among a group that includes Butler, Matt Dickerson, rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers and rookie free agent Alex Huntley.