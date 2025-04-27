Dolphins Close Draft Appropriately Named D-Lineman
Jaylen Waddle, Storm Duck, Pharaoh Brown and Kader Kohou – you and your standing in the Miami Dolphins All-Name Team have been served notice. There’s a Zeek Biggers in the house.
With their eighth and final selection of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dolphins took the massive defensive tackle out of Georgia Tech to round out a weekend of adding nearly a half-ton (964 pounds) of defensive linemen to the roster.
FINISHING WHERE YOU START
In Biggers, it has a tackle similar in size (6-5, 321) and length (34 7/8-inch arms) and athleticism to first-round pick Kenneth Grant.
At 321 pounds, his 10-yard split at the NFL combine of 1.74 seconds (6th best among defensive linemen), his vertical jump of 34.5-inches (3rd best) and his broad jump of 9-3 suggest he is not lacking in explosion. And again, similar to Grant, he has a highlight where he runs down a Louisville wideout 15 yards downfield (Grant’s victim was a running back).
Almost surprisingly, Biggers’ Relative Athletic Score — which combines factors of size, strength and athleticism — was a 9.80. That ranks 37th out of 1,812 defensive tackles scored since 1987.
ANOTHER VERSATILE INTERIOR LINEMAN
Biggers actually looks more like a nose tackle than defensive tackle, but Tech ran a 4-2-5 and he played nearly all of his snaps in college as a 3 technique. He played in 46 career games for the Yellow Jackets, starting 25. In his two years as a starter, he posted 63 tackles, four TFLs and two sacks.
But again like Grant — and maybe even better — Biggers uses his long arms to disrupt passing lanes and block kicks. In his two years as a starter, he posted three pass breakups in each and in his final three seasons, he blocked at least one kick every year (two in ’24).
Despite his athleticism, he is sometimes lacking with quickness at the snap. He plays well in short spaces and can power his way to effectiveness. He is real trouble for short-armed interior linemen.
Biggers posted 26 straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key piece of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg).
WHY HE WOULD BE AVAILABLE SO LATE?
In all honesty, Biggers probably deserved to go at least a round earlier. But when a player is in a draft year where a position is one of the most stacked in the class and they aren’t clearly at the top of it, the sheer numbers tend to push a player down.
Biggers played well in the East-West Shrine Game in January and followed that up with his strong combine performance in February. He did all of this after having an emergency appendectomy on January 3 and being told he needed 4-6 weeks to recover.
So he’s missing his appendix and apparently has a decreased sense of pain.