Dolphins Coaching/Executive Updates
The Miami Dolphins will not be losing QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell — at least not immediately.
Bevell interviewed for the offensive coordinator opening with the Cleveland Browns after they fired Ken Dorsey, but they decided to promote tight ends coach/pass game specialist Tommy Rees to the position.
With five head-coaching openings around the NFL still open, it's possible that Bevell could get another interview given his extensive experience as an offensive coach, including 16 as a coordinator and two stins as an interim head coach, but it won't be in Cleveland.
The Dolphins do have two current openings on their coaching staff after the team parted ways Friday with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach Wes Welker.
McKENZIE NO LONGER IN TENNESSEE MIX
The idea of the Dolphins being able to get two additional compensatory picks with the potential hiring of senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie also appears to be done for now.
McKenzie interviewed for the Tennessee Titans GM position, but he's not among the six candidates that multiple reports were getting a second interview this week. Per the Rooney Rule, the Dolphins would have been eligible had they lost McKenzie to a GM position.
The six candidates getting second interviews for the Titans GM position are all assistant GMs: Mike Borgonzi of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears, John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jon-Eric Sullivan of the Green Bay Packers, Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts and Terrance Gray of the Buffalo Bills.
With the hiring of Mike Vrabel by the New England Patriots as head coach, there are five openings remaining: the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.
Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has interviewed with both the Bears and Jaguars.
And it was reported Tuesday that the Jaguars have requested an interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.