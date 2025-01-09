Dolphins Could Get Even More Comp Picks

All Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins already are scheduled to have three compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft

Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie attends the NCAA football game between the USC and the Fresno State Bulldogs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins are not in line to receive compensatory picks should they lose defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to a head-coaching position, but they still could be in lone for those regardless.

This would happen if the Tennessee Titans wind up hiring Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie as general manager, something that became a possibility when multiple reports surfaced this week they had requested permission to interview him.

McKenzie has served in his role with the Dolphins since 2019 after he spent the previous seven seasons as general manager of the Oakland Raiders.

Along with his experience, there are local ties with McKenzie, who was born in Knoxville and attended the University of Tennessee before his seven-year playing career as a linebacker for the Raiders, Phoenix Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

If the Titans were to hire McKenzie as GM, the Dolphins would receive two third-round compensatory, one in 2025 and one in 2026, as part of the Rooney Rule.

The Dolphins have granted two teams, believed to be the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, requests to interview Weaver for their head-coaching openings, but his departure would not provide compensatory picks because he hasn't been on the staff for two years.

Weaver just completed his first season as defensive coordinator after replacing Vic Fangio.

THE WILKINS WATCH

On the topic of compensatory picks, overthecap.com now is projecting that the pick the Dolphins will receive to offset the free agent loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has dropped to a selection at the end of the fourth round — instead of the third.

Based on the complicated compensatory pick formula, the loss of Wilkins has been downgraded because his high annual average salary was not augmented in the comp pick formula by earning postseason accolades or reaching playing time thresholds as a result of the foot injury that landed him on IR after Week 5.

So the Dolphins now stand to have compensatory picks in the third (for Robert Hunt), fourth (Wilkins) and seventh rounds (DeShon Elliott) to go along with the seven regular picks they already have.

All other free agent losses were offset by free agent signings, such as Jordyn Brooks offsetting Andrew Van Ginkel, Aaron Brewer offsetting Brandon Jones, and Kendall Fuller offsetting Raekwon Davis.

