Dolphins/Former Dolphins Coaching Chatter

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has drawn interest from at least two teams

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver talks to cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Anthony Weaver indeed is a hot head coach candidate again this offseason.

Two teams, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, already have requested permission to interview the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, per multiple reports. This doesn't mean he will land a job this offseason, but this is the first step.

Despite the Rooney Rule indicating that teams losing minorities to a head coaching or GM job, the Dolphins would not be in line to get two compensatory third-round picks because Weaver hasn't been with the Dolphins for two years.

Weaver interviewed for the openings with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders last year before the Dolphins hired him to replace Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who recently fired head coach Doug Pederson, released a list of candidates that did not include Weaver but did include former Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who just finished his third season in that capacity with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who just finished his first season as Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, reportedly will be interviewing for the head coach opening with the New York Jets and the Bears.

Besides New Orleans, Jacksonville, Chicago and the Jets, the other team that currently has an head coach opening is the New England Patriots.

WEAVER A HIT AS DOLPHINS DC

In Weaver's first season as Dolphins DC, the team finished fourth in the NFL in total defense and 10th in points allowed — all this despite not having Bradley Chubb all season and having Jaelan Phillips for only a month.

The defense also produced the team MVP in lineman Zach Sieler.

If it turns out he's one-and-done because he becomes a head coach elsewhere, Weaver can leave knowing he did a great job in his short stint in Miami.

