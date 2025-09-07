Dolphins-Colts Week 1 Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' regular season opener against the Indianapolis Colts:
We'll start with the list of inactives, where the biggest and best news was starting guard James Daniels not being on there, meaning the Dolphins would have their starting offensive line intact for the matchup.
Among the inactive players were rookie DT Zeek Biggers, second-year WR Tajh Washington and the three players ruled out Friday because of injuries — TE Darren Waller, CB Ethan Bonner and RB Jaylen Wright.
THE FIRST QUARTER
The Colts went against the norm and elected to receive after winning the coin toss, no doubt with the idea of giving QB Daniel Jones an early shot of confidence.
The Dolphins defense didn't do much to stymie that notion when the Colts came out passing, in large part because the pass rush simply didn't get anywhere near Jones.
In an episode of the All Dolphins Podcast this week, ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder said he how much he was impressed by rookie first-round pick Tyler Warren and the tight end was the biggest factor in that opening drive.
The Dolphins stiffened on defense once the Colts got a first-and-10 at the Miami 11, thanks to two good plays by young cornerbacks Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr.
Duck had very good coverage against Alec Pierce in the corner of the end zone, though he's got to be careful about being too handsy.
On the next, Marshall did a great job of not biting on a pump fake and forcing Jones to cut inside.
The Dolphins' first drive was a disaster, not to musch because it eneded with a Tua Tagovailoa interception when he overthrew Tyreek Hill over the middle, but more so because guard James Daniels went down with a pectoral injury on the third snap.
The drive, it should be noted, started in great field position after Dee Eskridge's 38-yard kickoff return, continuing the good work by the Dolphins special teams all summer.
The Colts' second drive was all about the run, and the Dolphins defense didn't do a good enough job despite two stops for only 1 yard.
The quarter ended with finally some pressure, with Bradley Chubb sacking Daniel Jones on a play where he also drew a flag for holding.
THE SECOND QUARTER
Whatever momentum occurred with the sack disappeared on the first play of the second quarter with Jones' touchdown pass to Michael Pittman when Duck left Pittman thinking he was getting help from Ifeatu Melifonwu. But the help wasn't there and it was an easy pitch-and-catch for the touchdown.
Another good kickoff return followed by Malik Washington, setting up the Dolphins at their 38.
But then came the Tua fumble when he was sacked on second-and-2. Tua didn't have much of a chance after Kenny Moore sprinted through the line untouched on a blitz, but he did not to secure the ball better in the open field. That should have been a sack but no fumble.
It took the Colts only five plays to turn the turnover into another touchdown, with a long completion against very soft coverage and another 20-yard gain on a crosser to wide open tight end Mo Allie-Cox. Way too easy.
The Dolphins got two first downs on their next drive, one with great protection giving Tua time to find Tyreek Hill over the middle and then with Tanner Conner with a nice reaching catch over the middle.
But then Tua was sacked twice in three plays to kill the drive. The first came on a sack when right tackle Austin Jackson noticed too late Nick Cross coming on the blitz and the second when the Colts defensive line collapsed the pocket.
The Dolphins defense finally got a stop on the next possession, only to watch Matthew Judon get flagged for running into the kicker on fourth-and-2.
During the drive, Storm Duck went down with a leg injury that led to him getting carted off the field.
The Dolphins then gave up a third-and-10 conversion with soft coverage by Jack Jones against Pittman on a play where Chop Robinson was flagged for offside regardless. Ugh.
The Colts made a gutsy call for go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Miami 42 just outside the two-minute warning but Josh Downs got wide open quickly for an easy pitch-and-catch.
The Colts used a long run by Jonathan Taylor to get into easy field goal range, and Spencer Shrader's kick made it 20-0 to end an utterly, totally miserable first half for the Dolphins.