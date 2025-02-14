Dolphins Cut Two More Veterans
The Miami Dolphins were busy clearing cap space Friday.
Along with officially announcing the release of running back Raheem Mostert, the Dolphins announced they released cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe.
With the three moves, none of them designated as post-June 1 releases, the Dolphins will save a combined $7.8 million against the salary cap — $2.9 million for Mostert, $2.7 million for Fuller, and $2.2 million for Smythe.
The Dolphins will be carrying $5.4 million of dead money (cap space for a player no longer on the roster) for Fuller, who was let go after one season with the team. The Dolphins could have saved $6.8 million by making Fuller a post-June 1 move, but they wouldn' t have been able to use that space until that date.
Smythe had been tied with kicker Jason Sanders for longest tenure with the team, having arrived as as a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
After starting 12 or more games five consecutive seasons, Smythe was relegated to a secondary role in 2024 after the arrival of veteran free agent Jonnu Smith. Smythe finished the season with only nine receptions, that coming after he had a career-high 35 catches in 2023. Perhaps more significantly, Smythe went from playing 76 percent of the offensive snaps to only 32 percent in 2024.
The move with Smythe leaves the Dolphins with four tight ends signed for 20245 — Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci. Jack Stoll, claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.
Fuller was released after missing six games in 2024 as the result of three different injuries, two concussions and a knee problem that landed him on injured reserve.
The move with Fuller leaves the Dolphins with now a glaring need at cornerback. It also makes bringing back Kader Kohou, who's a pending restricted free agent, even more significant.
The Dolphins also have Jalen Ramsey solid at one spot, even if at some point the team might consider moving him to safety, but there are question marks beyond that with young players like Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith.