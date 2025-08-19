Dolphins DC Likes Possibilities with Judon
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is getting a new speedy edge rusher with the team adding veteran Matthew Judon. Weaver said Tuesday morning Judon fits in perfectly with the edge rotation of Jordan Phillips, Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb.
"You can't have enough of those guys. (Judon is) a guy with a skill set. He has a physical presence," Weaver said. "He can win on the edge with both power. Has a mean power rip move really, good hand fighter.'
Judon was an unrestricted free agent after not re-signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Judon appeared in 17 games last season with the Atlanta Falcons and had 5.5 quarterback sacks. For his career, he has 72 sacks and 276 solo tackles in 131 career games.
"Everything he's shown on film is what we look for in our edges," Weaver said. "So he's a great complement to all the guys we have and thrilled to have him"
WEAVER LIKES DOLPHINS DL SPEED AND VERSATILITY
Weaver likes the idea of the speed the Dolphins have on the edge. He is enamored with the idea of the amount of pressure they could put on the quarterback.
With the addition of Judon, the Dolphins now will have four edge pass rushers with the proven ability to get to the quarterback.
The idea of having all four on the field at the same time in obvious pass-rushing situations certainly is one that's intriguing for the Dolphins defensive coordinator.
Weaver, though, joked when asked whether he might adopt NASCAR as the name for that kind of situational package.
"Yeah, well, I can't tell you our words," he said. "Because then they're going to listen on TV, and they're going to hear me say it, and they're going to know it's coming. We have a bunch of different words. I told Benito (Jones), he got that half a sack a few weeks ago, we might put in the meat package. Put him, Kenneth Grant out there, right? Jordan Phillips."
WEAVER COMPARES DOLPHINS TO NEW YORK GIANTS SUPER BOWL TEAMS
Weaver compares his wealth on the edge to the New York Giants who won two Super Bowls in the last decade with plenty of depth on the edge. Former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi always believed in having a solid rotation of edge rushers.
"That's the 2012 Giants, right? Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Tuck, just a wealth of edges who can rush," Weaver said. "We have guys that can not only rush from the edge, but can also produce inside as well."
Weaver said he believes the edge rushers wil make it much easier for the defensive tackles to stop the run or apply pressure to the quarterback. He likes the mismatches that can occur.
"I think when you pair that with Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant, some of the guys we have," Weaver said, "it's really exciting for us to think about the potential mismatches we can create for offenses."