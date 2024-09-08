Dolphins Defeat Jaguars 20-17 After Game-Winning Field Goal
Jason Sanders nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired to complete a Miami Dolphins comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami won by the final score of 20-17.
The field goal was redemption for Sanders, who missed a 42-yard effort a few moments before as the ball went wide left.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-37 for 337 yards and a magnificent 80-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill. He connected with Hill at the 50-yard line, where Hill then turned on the afterburners and outraced the Jaguars secondary to the end zone.
"I'm happy we came out with the win," Tagovailoa said. "Waddle was my first read, Tyreek was my next read, and I might get in trouble for that."
"I am glad my teammates were there to support me today," Hill said. "I knew I still had a job to do, feed my family, and be a leader for this team.
"We had a very slow start, we weren't running very good routes, but Waddle got going in the second half and he did his thing and it got me motivated," Hill said. "The second half we played lights out. We were timid the first half, but during halftime Tua was going off and it got me going."
Tagovailoa said he was finally happy to get the vertical game going in the second half.
"We found something there and we are going to see how we can start fast and not get sluggish in the beginning," Tagovailoa said. "Anytime we get the ball, we are looking to answer with points. That was a huge momentum swing."
They also might have found something splitting out De'Von Achane as a wide receiver, based upon him tying Hill for the most receptions in the game.
"That tells you a lot right there, that he tied Tyreek," Tagovailoa said. "He's very versatile. We move him around a lot and play him at different positions."
As Tagovailoa said, the Dolphins started out sluggish. They could not get much going in the first half.
"The game is never over until it is," Tagovailoa said. "That was the first two quarters, and then we found a way to win. It didn't look pretty, but it all counts at the end."
Hill agreed with his quarterback.
"We have some speed on this team and we are never out of a game," Hill said. "I was fired up today, I needed that. We turned it on in the second half. It is what it is."
Hill would finish the game with seven receptions for 130 yards and the aforementioned 80-yard touchdown to bring the Dolphins back and cut the score to 17-14 Jacksonville. Jaylen Waddle caught all five passes thrown to him for 109 yards but failed to register a score.
Achane had 100 yards from scrimmage as he caught seven passes for 76 yards.