Dolphins Defense Rises to the Occasion in L.A.
The Miami Dolphins used a stifling defense to turn back the Los Angeles Rams 23-15 Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
The Dolphins held the Rams to 3-of-12 conversions on third down, forcing the field goals in the red zone. The Rams could only muster five Josh Karty field goals as the Dolphins' defense showed up and showed out. On three trips in the red zone, the Rams were forced to settle for field goals.
Monday night was only the second time Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was kept out of the end zone.
Miami had come into the game losers of three straight games. Los Angeles entered the game as winners of three straight. Miami was looking to make sure both streaks came to an end.
Miami sacked quarterback Matthew Stafford four times and benefited from an Anthony Walker, Jr. interception and a fumble recovery by Kendall Fuller.
DEFENSE PUT IN POSITION TO SUCCEED AND CARRY THE OFFENSE
It was a night when the defense had to carry the offense, as Tua Tagovailoa was 20-of-28 for 207 yards and one touchdown. He also suffered one interception and was sacked three times for 36 yards in losses.
"Tua gets so mad at himself and holds himself to the highest standard, but he also realizes he is the franchise quarterback of this team," said Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "He did a good job taking those L's and not allowing the adversity to get to him throughout the game."
The ground game contributed little outside of an 18-yard touchdown run by Malik Washington on the first series. De'Von Achane was the leading rusher with 37 yards on 12 carries.
"I think we played complimentary football tonight," Tagovailoa said. "When the defense gave us the ball, we did the most with it. Overall, with what the guys have done, the resilience of this team showed tonight."
TUA CONFIDENT IN MAKING A PUSH FOR THE PLAYOFFS
Tagovailoa said the victory on Monday night serves as a jump start for the balance of the season.
"I love our chances," Tagovailoa said. "We are going to keep pressing forward."
The defense was led by Jordyn Brooks, who had 11 tackles. Walker had nine tackles and an interception. Chop Robinson had a quarterback sack for the second game in a row.
"Our defense galvanized the whole team," McDaniel said. "It is really difficult to keep that offense outside of the end zone. It's difficult to do. The jump-off point was third downs. I thought collectively, it was the best execution of what we were looking to get done. I think this is something we can build upon going forward."
CALAIS CAMPBELL SHOWS VETERAN LEADERSHIP UP FRONT
Campbell had a sack and constantly pressured Stafford all night. He finished the night with three tackles, but his mere presence was daunting for the Rams, who could not contain him and Robinson on the pass rush.
"I think the defense was hungry tonight. Anthony Weaver called an incredible game. We played our best game tonight," Campbell said. "We had to answer the bell. It was a big-time challenge. We pressured him [Stafford] and we got to him."
Campbell said beating the Rams was just the beginning of what the second half of the season will bring for the Dolphins.
We are going to keep fighting. We have a lot of football left to play. We just have to keep everyone believing.- Miami Dolphins DT Calais Campbell
"This was huge. In order to start a fire, you just need one spark," Campbell said. "We are going to keep fighting. We have a lot of football left to play. We just have to keep everyone believing."