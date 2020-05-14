AllDolphins
Godchaux Gets Permanent Motivation

Alain Poupart

Davon Godchaux has emerged as one of the leaders on the Miami Dolphins defense after first joining the team as a fifth-round pick out of LSU in 2017.

And, make no mistake, Godchaux hasn't forgotten he lasted until the fifth round and it's clearly been serving as extra motivation.

How big is it for him?

Big enough that he recently got a tattoo on his left arm with those very facts — a very big tattoo.

It covers most of his left arm and simply says, 5th RD PICK 178.

Godchaux was the fifth of seven draft picks for the Dolphins in 2017 and the first of two defensive tackles selected. Vincent Taylor, who was chosen in the sixth round, now is a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The 2017 fifth-round pick is heading into an important season, as it will be the last on his rookie contract.

Godchaux has become an important member of the Dolphins defense and he was the only player on the team to start all 16 games in 2019.

He set career highs last year in both tackles (75) and sacks (2).

Along with participating in the Dolphins' virtual workout program, Godchaux has been keeping in shape by riding his bike in South Florida.

Before he started on his biking venture, Godchaux made it a point to pledge 5,000 meals for at-risk youth in both Miami and his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana.

Godchaux, who was the Dolphins nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2019, drove to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Downtown Miami on Wednesday to deliver pizzas to doctors and nurses.

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

