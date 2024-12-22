All Dolphins

Dolphins Down One Playoff Path Possibility

The Miami Dolphins still will need to win out and get a lot of help to sneak into the playoffs

Alain Poupart

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the first quarter pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Keeanu Benton (95) at M&T Bank Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the first quarter pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Keeanu Benton (95) at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' improbable road to the playoffs saw one potential path disappear Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a playoff spot.

Baltimore became the fifth AFC team to secure its spot in the playoffs after the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, AFC South champion Houston Texans and the Steelers.

Five teams remain in contention for the final two AFC playoff berths, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos each on the doorstep and the Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals all needing a miracle of some degree to make it happen.

The Dolphins needed three scenarios to play out heading into Week 16 out of five (not likely) options, but the Baltimore victory eliminated one of them.

The one must scenario is for the Dolphins to win their final three games — Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, at the Cleveland Browns, at the New York Jets.

Then two of these scenarios also need to unfold:

-- The Colts have to lose at least one game in a marshmallow soft ending schedule featuring the Titans, Giants and Jaguars.

-- The Chargers have to lose their final two games against the three-win New England Patriots and the two-win Las Vegas Raiders (though both games are on the road).

-- The Denver Broncos have to lose their final two games on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will rest most of their front-line players if they have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs before Week 18, but for that to happen they will have to win at Pittsburgh on Christmas Day or the Bills will have to lose against the Patriots on Sunday or the New York Jets next weekend.

The AFC playoff field actually could be completely settled Sunday if the Dolphins lose against the 49ers and the Colts lose against Tennessee, which would clinch berths for the Chargers and Broncos.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News