Dolphins Down One Playoff Path Possibility
The Miami Dolphins' improbable road to the playoffs saw one potential path disappear Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a playoff spot.
Baltimore became the fifth AFC team to secure its spot in the playoffs after the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs, AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, AFC South champion Houston Texans and the Steelers.
Five teams remain in contention for the final two AFC playoff berths, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos each on the doorstep and the Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals all needing a miracle of some degree to make it happen.
The Dolphins needed three scenarios to play out heading into Week 16 out of five (not likely) options, but the Baltimore victory eliminated one of them.
The one must scenario is for the Dolphins to win their final three games — Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, at the Cleveland Browns, at the New York Jets.
Then two of these scenarios also need to unfold:
-- The Colts have to lose at least one game in a marshmallow soft ending schedule featuring the Titans, Giants and Jaguars.
-- The Chargers have to lose their final two games against the three-win New England Patriots and the two-win Las Vegas Raiders (though both games are on the road).
-- The Denver Broncos have to lose their final two games on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs will rest most of their front-line players if they have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs before Week 18, but for that to happen they will have to win at Pittsburgh on Christmas Day or the Bills will have to lose against the Patriots on Sunday or the New York Jets next weekend.
The AFC playoff field actually could be completely settled Sunday if the Dolphins lose against the 49ers and the Colts lose against Tennessee, which would clinch berths for the Chargers and Broncos.