Dolphins Dropping in National Power Rankings

The Miami Dolphins are firmly entrenched in the bottom half of the league among national power rankings after the first week of free agency

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a disappointing playoff-less, the Miami Dolphins were relatively quiet in the early days of free agency, at least when it comes to big-name acquisitions.

Combining those two factors, it makes perfect sense to expect them to take a hit in terms of national perception, and it's just what happened when it comes to national power rankings.

After finishing in the upper teens in power rankings following the 2024 season, the Dolphins now come in the low 20s in each of the four national outlets that produced power rankings after that first week of free agency.

Of note, the Dolphins were ninth among AFC teams in all four, the significance there being that of course only the top seven teams in each conference make the playoffs.

Here's the rundown of the four national power rankings, along with the accompanying commentary.

MIAMI DOLPHINS IN LATEST NATIONAL POWER RANKINGS

NFL.com

Rank: 20 Among AFC Teams: 9

Analysis: After losing starters on both sides of the ball, the Dolphins have tried to patch those holes in the secondary and on the offensive line. But more than anything, it has been a steady drip of end-of-roster additions. (For example: New RB Alexander Mattison will presumably play a bit role in short-yardage situations, at best.) They're preaching patience on South Beach, but it's hard not to be more than a little concerned with the fact that a few starting jobs are up for grabs now, and we still don’t know if LT Terron Armstead will be back for another year. OL additions James Daniels and Larry Borom could both end up starting, and Miami still likely needs one more interior blocker. Both the O-line and secondary have me worried. I'm gonna try that patience thing, but the current state of this roster spawns anxiety.

Pro Football Focus

Rank: 21 Among AFC Teams: 9

Analysis: Losing Jevon Holland is a significant blow to a Dolphins defense that ranked eighth in EPA allowed per dropback in 2024. Miami attempted to fill the void by signing Ifeatu Melifonwu, a promising young player who is still a downgrade from Holland. With a full season of Tua Tagovailoa under center, Miami’s offense should be more efficient. However, keeping him upright and healthy remains a priority. The signing of James Daniels provides a potential upgrade in protection, but he is coming off an Achilles injury suffered last September, leaving some uncertainty about his impact.

USA Today

Rank: 21 Among AFC Teams: 9

Analysis: Question – what do you get when you tie up a ton of money into a quarterback and No. 2 receiver frequently short-circuited by injuries to go with an otherworldly (if often moody) WR1? Answer – Bengals South … which means the softer, less imposing version.

The Sporting News

Rank: 20 Among AFC Teams: 9

Analysis: The Dolphins feel like they're trying to lift Tua Tagovailoa as much as possible by not totally trusting him. They might not be able to do that with more of a defensive fade in store.

