Dolphins DT Claimed Off Waivers
Two days after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle Brandon Pili has a new team.
Pili, a second-year player from USC, was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks.
Pili was waived after appearing in the Dolphins' first eight games. In those eight games, he was credited with two tackles, the same number he recorded in four games as a rookie free agent in 2023.
The Dolphins filled Pili's spot on the active roster at defensive tackle when they signed Neil Farrell off their practice squad, part of a series of moves they made Monday.
Pili's sister, Alissa Pili, just finished her first season with the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA.
CATCHING UP WITH McMILLAN
Former Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan is now looking for a new team after clearing waivers following his release from the New England Patriots.
McMillan was waived by the Patriots late last week, ahead of their 19-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. McMillan started four of the nine games he played after missing of last season with a torn Achilles.
The Dolphins selected McMillan in the second round of what became of a very forgettable 2017 draft for them.
The team's other selections that year were DE Charles Harris in the first round, CB Cordrea Tankersley, G Isaac Asiata, DT Davon Godchaux, DT Vincent Taylor and WR Isaiah Ford.