Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Move

Miami Dolphins waived one of their young defensive linemen Saturday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Brandon Pili (96) celebrates a tackle for loss during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.
The Miami Dolphins made a roster move Saturday that was the precursor to another that's been much anticipated.

The team announced it had waived second-year defensive tackle Brandon Pili, who appeared in each of the first eight games in a backup capacity this season.

The roster opening likely will be filled when the Dolphins activate wide receiver River Cracraft from injured reserve so he could play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Cracraft just finished his second week of practice as a full participant and the Dolphins will be without Dee Eskridge (personal) and possibly Tyreek Hill (wrist) at wide receiver against the Rams.

PILI COULD RETURN

Pili, who made the team as a rookie free agent in 2023, was averaging 8.5 snaps per game, with a high of 17 in the Week 8 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

His departure leaves four interior defensive linemen on the 53-man roster — Calais Campbell, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones. The Dolphins also have two IDLs on the practice squad, Neil Farrell and newcomer Shakel Brown.

The possibility certainly does exist that the Dolphins could bring back Pili once he clears waivers.

The move comes with the expected return of Sieler from his eye injury.

The Dolphins elevated Farrell from the practice squad each of the past two games to give them five interior defensive linemen on the game-day roster, so there's a possibility it could happen again.

If Hill winds up not being able to play, another option would be for a wide receiver to be elevated, with the logical candidate being Erik Ezukanma, to join Cracraft, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Washington in the game-day lineup.

Published
