Jackson Among Dolphins Roster Moves
The Miami Dolphins made their customary series of pregame roster moves Monday, with an additional and significant move.
The Dolphins placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve because of the knee injury that already had him ruled out.
As expected, the Dolphins activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve after he finished his second week of practice.
The Dolphins also signed practice squad defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the active roster, and finally elevated long-snapper Tucker Addington and tackle Jackson Carman for the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
Lastly, the Dolphins downgraded rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris to out after his first week of practice following his being designated to return from injured reserve.
THE AUSTIN JACKSON FALLOUT
Jackson sustained a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that head coach Mike McDaniel said flared up after the 30-27 loss.
He didn't practice all week.
The expecation is that veteran Kendall Lamm will start at right tackle in Jackson's place, though rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul always remains a possibility.
Jackson had started the first eight games of the 2024 season. In fact, the Dolphins had their starting five on the offensive line intact for all but one of those first eight games, the only exception being the Week 4 Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans when left tackle Terron Armstead was out with a concussion and Paul started in his place.
The addition of Cracraft gives the Dolphins six wide receivers on the active roster, though Tyreek Hill is questionable because of his wrist injury and Dee Eskridge didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of personal reasons. The best guess here is that Eskridge will be inactive unless Hill is unable to play.
Farrell took the spot on the 53 of second-year player Brandon Pili, who was waived Saturday. Farrell was elevated for two games after being signed to the practice squad.
This will be the first elevation for both Addington and Carman, and it could be the last for Addington if the Dolphins decide to activate Blake Ferguson from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list for their next game since he'll be eligible to return.
RAMS MOVES
Los Angeles, meanwhile, will have two starting offensive linemen back in their lineup Monday night with the team activating both Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson.
The Rams will be without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, however, as he's out with an ankle injury.
The Rams also elevated defensive end Jonah Williams from the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Logan Bruss.