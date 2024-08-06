Dolphins Expect Exciting Joint Practices With Opponents
The Atlanta Falcons are in town and will hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday. The teams will kick off their preseason on Friday at 7:30 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins will also hold joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 15th. Before its last exhibition, Miami will conclude its preseason with a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, August 21st.
McDaniel Anticipates A Change Of Pace
Miami coach Mike McDaniel is eager to see the Dolphins play against another team. It might only be practice but don't tell the Dolphins that.
"I think you are going to see a couple teams that are really excited to play against someone else," McDaniel said Monday, "We are at that time of training camp where it is tough sledding in terms of you've used all of your moves and your counters. So, it will be a breath of fresh air."
A Personal Connection Admist Professional Rivalry
McDaniel and Atlanta coach Raheem Morris have worked together in previous stops around the league. The two spent time together in Washington and Atlanta. They have a good relationship, and McDaniel speaks very highly of Morris.
"I think in regards to Raheem Morris, one of my favorite coaches I've ever worked with, very impactful for me because of his defensive prowess," McDaniel said. "I think you are going to see two hungry teams trying to establish who they are and practicing while being able to protect each other. It should be pretty intense,"
Dolphins Are Ready For Some Football
Miami tight end Jonnu Smith gets to scrap with his former teammates. Smith played for the Falcons last season.
"Listen, man, I've been battling with those guys. They've got some good players on that side, but whoever lines up in front of me [tomorrow], I'm treating it like I treat game day," Smith said. I'm excited to go out, excited to let loose on these guys, and excited to do it with this group of guys as well."
Defensive tackle Emmanuel Ogbah is excited he finally gets to hit someone who is not on his team.
"I'm looking forward to it. Going against the same guys every day, you get tired of it," Ogbah said. "Now, I'm looking for some new competition."
Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell had a unique way of describing his feelings and attitude toward practicing with the Falcons.
"I'm very excited. It's fun going against the Dolphins and this crazy offense that we have, but when you go against a different color, and you get ready to play real football against another team, that's so exciting."
Bell was raring to go. "My blood is boiling for tomorrow."