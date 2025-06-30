Dolphins Fans and NFL Players React to Shocking Trade
When the Miami Dolphins' reported trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith was announced, it was released one player at a time. The fan base reacted as if the Dolphins won the trade when it was just Ramsey being traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a swap of draft picks.
Once it was announced the Dolphins included Smith in the package, the fan base was a bit more reactionary, to say the least.
Dolphins Fans Reaction to Ramsey, Smith, Fitzpatrick Trade
One fan, @ShoutoutKG, said Dolphins fans have every right to be angry.
"Now imagine how the fans feel when we win no playoff fames and we trade our Pro Bowlers."
@freakaleak1209 compared the Dolphins to a franchise notorious for not paying their veteran players.
"Sounds like the Bengals lol."
Another fan, @rgfray1, merely posted a photo of a man passed out on the floor wearing a Dolphins jersey.
@ELMiKiNGBING said the problem with the Dolphins starts at the top. Thus, the blame of the Dolphins' front office begins once again.
"Change will happen when the ppl at the top making decisions are gone," he wrote.
Not everyone was disappointed. @Beastmike was optimistic with the trade.
"Honestly, glad this is all cleaned up," he wrote on social media. "Getting Minkah back is a surprising twist, & now it's kind of a blank canvas for CB1 & We can get a TE1 likely with that Steelers pick or later. Mike Mayer becomes the target."
NFL Players React To Blockbuster Trade
Former Dolphins' running back Raheem Mostert, now of the Las Vegas Raiders, was a little more direct in his analysis of the trade.
"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like (expletive)," Mostert posted on social media. "Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!"
Another fan, @TatumCeltics, took exception to Mostert's comments and turned the tables.
"Bro, you got replaced by a much more talented running back and you pushing 35, Smith/Ramsey are also older."
@LutekeHightower took Mostert head on.
"Giving Ramsey $75 million is treating like (expletive)? He didn't want to be here," he wrote. "Smith blocking was non existent, we'll live."
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who earlier announced he would try to mend the fence between Ramsey and the organization, took to social media and posted a video of actor Will Smith in a scene from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," standing in an empty living room with no furniture.
Hill is right to feel like the team has changed a lot this offseason, as Ramsey and Smith join players like Jevon Holland and Terron Armstead, who also departed this offseason.
