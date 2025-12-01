Inside Fitzpatrick's Game-Turning Play

The Miami Dolphins needed to make a few plays to hold off a late push from the New Orleans Saints, and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s return on a two-point try in the fourth quarter was arguably the biggest.

The Saints had a chance to tie the game at 21, but Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a pass to wide receiver Devaughn Vele and returned it 97 yards to extend Miami’s lead to four at 21-17 with under two minutes remaining.

“We had a double on 12 and a double on, I think No. 2 to the field. I was in basically zero coverage, my guy ran the shallow, slipped in, and caught the ball,” Fitzpatrick said. “I was tired. I was hurting. I looked at the Jumbotron, and I didn't see nobody behind me, so I just cruised into the end zone.”

The return marked just the second defensive two-point conversion in Dolphins history. The first came on Dec. 11, 2016, when Walt Aikens returned a blocked extra point in a 26–23 overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ironically, Aaron Brewer was Arizona’s long snapper and Jordan Phillips blocked the kick for Miami, but neither player has any relation to those players who that name who suited up for the Dolphins on Sunday.

“It's been a while, maybe a month or two, but the rare pick safety on a two-point is — it was the second time that I've been a part of it, but the first time I was on the right side of it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “We had one 2016 where Eric Berry took one in a critical moment that proved the biggest differential. So it was gigantic, especially after he took an unbelievable undercut angle. He was doing it from the slot position, where nickels usually play. So it kind of speaks to who he is – competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required.

“[Fitzpatrick] took an undercut angle, utilized his great ball skills, and he didn't hesitate for one second, which has really helped after the onside because they had to get in the end zone and that changes everything. Big time players make big time plays for your team and he came through for us.”

The play had an added layer of difficulty as the coaching staff was unable to get the call into linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who relays plays to the rest of the defense, due to headset issues.

“I was going down to call a timeout, and then the conviction of [Tyrel Dodson] — the coaching staff thought he did ultimately get the call,” McDaniel said. “There were some headset issues at the end of the game. That wasn't the only snap. But I was aware of trying to get the call in, and then we all interpreted — I think it was on the false start or the interception — that we were convinced [he got the call]. I was about to call a timeout, and then at the last second a couple coaches on the headset said, ‘no, he got the call, he got the call.’ So then I walked back.

“I was aware of the issue. I was not aware that [Dodson] called his own defense. But I think realistically, like we've said from the beginning, it's less about the play call and more about the conviction of the entire group on how you're playing it. So that's a Mike linebacker that's prepared and a defense that believes in him.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s First Sack

It was a big day for Fitzpatrick beyond the two-point play. Sunday marked Fitzpatrick’s 118th regular-season game, but the first time he’s recorded a sack.

On second-and-8 early in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick, who also finished with seven tackles, fired off the edge on the left side before forcing a fumble with a hit on Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

“They had a receiver kind of in the chipper area, and I had a one-on-one with him,” Fitzpatrick said. “I beat him. Quarterback held onto the ball a little bit too long and I got to him. That was actually my first NFL sack, so that was a big moment. Just excited to be out there moving around, playing different positions, and making plays for my team.

“I didn't blitz a lot in Pittsburgh. Then I had one, and I got called for unnecessary roughness. So it is what it is.”

Miami brought down Shough four times, with Chop Robinson leading the way with 1.5 sacks in the win. The defense created two second-quarter turnovers, including a Rasul Douglas interception with under two minutes left in the half.

“I really appreciate how much this defense has been fighting,” Fitzpatrick said. “We obviously had a really rough start to the season, and I think what I appreciate most is the fact that even through our downs and our low periods, we were still sticking together. We weren't pointing fingers. We weren't worried about other guys. We were all worried about what we could do better, what I could do better and everybody kind of took on that personality.

“We uplifted each other when we made mistakes, and we really focused on just getting better over these honestly, the last five, six weeks. We've been seeing a gradual incline, and we've got to keep doing that, that same thing [over] these last five weeks.”

