Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Armstead, Savaiinaea, Smith, and More
From Dolfan Rob:
As a /the Dolphins historian, who had the better Dolphins career, Branden Albert or Terron Armstead? Also, whom would you start when they were at their peak?
Hey Rob, love this question involving two high-end offensive tackles. Both wound up spending three seasons with the Dolphins and both dealt with injuries during their time in South Florida. I’d have to give the edge to Armstead in both categories, and this isn’t just about recency bias. I think Armstead was a slightly better tackle with both at their peak, and he also had better production overall in Miami than Albert, who sustained a knee injury in his first season with the Dolphins and also struggled in his last year.
From Mark Lever:
With all the talk about the corner position, how do you feel about safety? Is there a free agent you’d pick up that’s left out there?
Hey Mark, I would say I’m intrigued by the safety position because I like the potential of both Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu (while also understanding they’re not sure things). As for who’s available in free agency, it’s not exactly a who’s who but Justin Simmons sticks out like a sore thumb. I have a hard time believing the Dolphins would go after him or land him if they did, though. I think a new veteran cornerback is much more likely than a new veteran safety.
From NYCFinFan4Life:
With Jalen, Smith and Savaiinaea situations all still ongoing, what do you think will be resolved first and any potential outcomes of the three. Also do you think these 3 situations are distracting the team. As always, appreciate ya bud.
First off, let me say that, no, I don’t believe the situations are distracting the team because it’s part of the business and we’re still in June. If a situation isn’t resolved in late July, then it’s a different story. As for resolutions, I say Smith and Savaiinaea get signed and Ramsey gets traded. As for an order, I’d put it Savaiinaea, Ramsey and Smith.
From David Campbell:
Greetings Alain! Always start off with a shout out to the All Dolphins & Dolphins Collective podcasts. Great info & interjection of humor on both. Right after Super Bowl first question to Jalen Hurts, one of his first answers was defense wins championships. As someone old enough to remember the horrible Tom Olivadotti defenses wasting some Marino prime years, I absolutely agree. Secondary concerns shout from Mount Olympus. D line except for Zach Sieler is a question. My faith in Weaver is pretty strong based on last year. Can he build another stout defense to make up for lack of toughness on the offensive side or at least they learn to play physical with speed like the Panthers have been described?
Hey David, first off thanks for the shout-outs for the All Dolphins Podcast and the Dolphins Collective. Much appreciated. I also have faith in Anthony Weaver’s ability to come up with a good scheme to maximize the talent on the roster, I just don’t know if he has the personnel to put together a unit that could be the driving force to a long playoff run.
From Phil Zone:
Hey Alain, just wanted your thoughts on WR Malik Washington and expectations for the upcoming season, thanks.
Hey Phil, I would tell you based on the second half of his rookie season that I was bullish on what he could do for the offense in 2025, and nothing I saw in the practices I witnessed in the offseason has changed my mind. This just looks like a really good football player.
From theothuge:
Hi Alain, why is everyone (media and content creators both local and national) down on the cornerback room? Is it because they don’t know IF they can get the job done or because they know they CAN’T get the job done? Or because the position is too important to risk playing so many unproven players?
Hey Theo, the answer is yes. Just kidding. The big issue here is the Dolphins have a collection of young players who simply don’t have a track record to suggest there should be a degree of confidence they’ll be able to handle the position, the one exception being Kader Kohou. Is it possible that one or more of the other players could develop into quality NFL cornerbacks? Absolutely. Is it something anybody really wants to bet on heading into the season with no alternative if it doesn’t pan out? Yeah, not so sure about that.
From Shayne Short:
Hello from Australia, Alain. Enjoy your written work and both podcasts. Longtime watcher. To what degree can a strong pass rush, if we can keep all 3 and Sieler healthy, help our subpar secondary? Also, can you teach Omar to pronounce Jonah's last name! Not that hard.
Hey Shayne, not sure I can put a percentage, degree or figure on exactly how much the pass rush can help the secondary other than to say it unequivocally can make a big difference. Your cornerbacks in particular don’t have to be as good with a great pass rush because they don’t have to hold their coverage as long. Ideally, you have both pressure and coverage, and that’s how you wind up with a top defense. And if Omar happens to read this, we’ll make it easy. The first part of Jonah’s name rhymes with Hawaii and you combine it with Nye-Ya.
From Mason:
My question is can McDaniel re-invent himself and become a disciplinarian?
Hey Mason, if Mike McDaniel becomes a disciplinarian, then he won’t be himself and trying to be somebody or something you’re not doesn’t work very often. Having said that, maybe he can have a firmer hand, but he won’t or shouldn’t become Brian Flores overnight, let’s just put it that way.
From Toby Marmorino:
I know this is about Dolphins football, but was there anything better than Big East basketball in the '80s? I'm asking you because I know you're a well-rounded sports guy like myself. I'm 55 years old and there was nothing like the battles between Syracuse, Georgetown, St John's, Providence and Villanova. I was a Syracuse fan and still get thrills looking at old highlights. Just thought I'd try to distract you for a few minutes. Love the All Dolphins Podcast, by the way, and everything you write. Keep it up. Is it just me or does Jaelan Phillips have a little Rony Seikaly in him?
Hey Toby, loved Big East basketball from the 1980s. You’re right, nothing better. Can recall the days of Chris Mullin, Walter Berry, Patrick Ewing, Ed Pinkney, Pearl Washington, all those guys. Best ever! For any other fans of it, I highly recommend the 30 for 30 documentary “Requiem for the Big East.” And now that you mention it, yeah, I can still a little resemblance between Phillips and Seikaly, who incidentally was the Miami Heat’s first-ever draft pick.