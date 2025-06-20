New Updates on Jalen Ramsey Situation
There’s not much action in the NFL this time of year, but the Miami Dolphins’ attempt to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the league’s biggest storylines as offseason programs wrap up.
In fact, when ESPN Insider Adam Schefter was asked about any potential big moves coming up on the Pat McAfee show, he shared where the Dolphins are at in negotiations.
There are two primary takeaways from Schefter’s report. First, he thinks the deal will get done before training camp. Second, he believes Ramsey would prefer to end up on the West Coast, ideally with the Rams or Chargers in Los Angeles.
The latter point is something we’ve known for a while, and the Rams have not been shy about talking up Ramsey’s play in recent weeks. Still, Rams Coach Sean McVay did mention there were a lot of obstacles to a trade during a press conference Wednesday.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him, if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."
Some have speculated the Raiders, another West Coast team, could be interested in Ramsey, but Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Ramsey isn’t on the team’s radar.
Schefter’s prediction that the deal will get done before training camp would prevent the Dolphins from holding on to Ramsey and possibly moving him to a team that suffers an injury to a cornerback.
However, any team acquiring Ramsey might want to make sure he’s in the building for training camp, so he’s more than acclimated to his new team before the season starts.
On the Dolphins’ side, they would at least remove the distraction that comes with ongoing trade negotiations. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was asked about it repeatedly during OTAs, and it was clear his patience was wearing thin with it.
Ramsey to the Steelers?
The idea of a new potential landing spot for Ramsey has started to gain traction recently, and it picked up a little more steam Friday.
Ramsey’s Instagram account liked a photo highlighting the Steelers’ offseason acquisitions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Darius Slay. It also was revealed that Ramsey recently followed a lot of Steelers players on Instagram.
Reading into social media activity from players is hardly reliable. Many players don’t run their own accounts, and plenty of them like to do a bit of trolling.
What might be, surprisingly, more reliable is a report from X user @SlickRickScoops saying the Steelers were interested in Jaire Alexander, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, and Ramsey.
The account profile says "former insider," and Ricky has a decent track record and was the first to report that the Dolphins and Ramsey were heading toward a split before the 2025 NFL draft.
Another layer is that the Steelers and Dolphins have had contact around tight end Jonnu Smith, Miami’s other player who could get moved this offseason.
As for Ramsey’s fit in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have $18.8 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, so it would take some adjusting, but they could fit his contract.
That said, the Steelers have a solid starting cornerback duo in the aforementioned Slay and Joey Porter Jr., the son of one-time Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter who is off to a solid start in his career. Ramsey could fit into the slot or play some kind of safety role, where the two starters are former Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, but it’s not necessarily a perfect fit.
