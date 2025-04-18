Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, and More
Part 1 of a pre-draft weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Craig M:
Alain, it doesn’t get said enough (at least by me) but thank you for all you do for us fans, covering this team. Is there a mock out there or mocker (is that even a word?) that you like more than others? Also, is a player you want to see in Miami next year more than anyone?
Hey Craig, first off thanks. Nah, I can’t say there’s a mock or mocker who jumps out to me right now. Those whose work I highlight respect in terms of draft analyst — besides Miami Dolphins On SI contributors Dante Collinelli and Greg Creese, of course — would include Daniel Jeremiah, Dane Brugler and my buddy Fran Duffy. Greg Cosell is another whose takes I always respect. As for the player I really want to see in Miami next year, assuming we’re dealing with reality here, then maybe I’d offer Kenneth Grant from Michigan, just because his skill set fascinates me.
From Dave from Key West:
Hey Alain, so apparently Dolphins need TWO starting CBs, a guard AND a DT. Not counting depth issues. IMHO, Grier doesn't draft well anyway & now need him to hit EVERY pick. Can he? Also, is it time to phase Hill out of WR1 role & see if Waddle can handle it? Love the podcasts, man.
Hey Dave, first off thanks for the kind words about the All Dolphins Podcast. Grier will not hit on every pick, just like practically every GM around the league is going to have his misses. It’s an unfair ask to be perfect. The Dolphins do need to get three immediate starters or contributors in the first three rounds, though, in my opinion. And, yes, Grier can deliver that. If Hill is on the roster, sorry to tell you, he’s the best player on the team. It would make no sense not to use him to the fullest just to prepare for the future without him.
From Mike:
Hi Alain, if you examine the exits of Campbell and Armstead, the Tyreek Hill hints and statements, and now the Ramsey news, how much of an indictment is this on the Dolphins leadership trio of McDaniel, Grier and Ross? Does this change the likelihood of a reset? Are the coach and general manager on thinner ice or is Ross going to trust them enough to allow them to influence anything that impacts 2026 and beyond?
Hey Mike, those are excellent questions. With Campbell and Ramsey, I’d have to know exactly what went into those issues before linking it to the Dolphins bosses. If either left because of issues with McDaniel and/or Grier, yeah, that definitely isn’t going to help their causes. I do think McDaniel and Grier will be allowed to operate as usual, though, to get the team back on track in 2025.
From Billy Bob Thornton:
Thanks, Alain, for keeping Dolphins coverage grounded in “realsville.” You’re the best! Maybe it’s because I’m 63, but I definitely appreciate hearing from someone around my age who sees things the way I do. Keep up the great work, my friend!
Hey Billy Bob, there’s no question here, but there’s no way I’m not running a complimentary note like that. Thanks much. Love your movies, by the way.
From The_Finsider:
Thank you for all you do Alain, who is the most likely pick at this point at 13? Also, who is the one player you’re pounding the table for at 13? Once again thank you Alain.
No, thank YOU. The most likely pick from where I sit remains Jahdae Barron from Texas because of the major need in the secondary. The player I’m pounding the table for maybe is Kenneth Grant from Michigan because, again, I just love his freaky skill set as a very large man who actually can move.
From Thomas Hudson:
Sometimes two things can be true that seem to be in opposition. Such is the case with Waddle. On the one hand, he doesn't seem to make much of an impact on a lot of games. So much so that I have seen fans calling for the Dolphins to move on from him. On the other hand, someone posted something a week or two ago that said that among receivers with at least 250 targets since 2022, only George Kittle has a higher EPA per target than Waddle. And then there is the fact that when Tua starts, the Dolphins are 12-1 when Waddle has at least 8 targets since 2022. My question to you is this: Do the Dolphins just need to make Waddle more of a focus? Or is the problem that Waddle has long stretches where he is just not able to get open enough to get the targets? Or has he just plain been hurt too much?
Hey Thomas, there could be something to everything you pointed out. Yeah, if Waddle is getting targeted a lot, it’s because he’s getting open and that means other receivers (namely Tyreek Hill) also are getting open, which helps the passing game. Injuries absolutely have been an issue for Waddle and I think he can be contained more easily than Hill, which is why he’s not in the same class as a wide receiver.
From FJV:
Was there any thought by the Dolphins to trade for Joe Milton? Seems to me that we have too many needs to address in the draft pushing QB down the list of priorities. I believe based on talent Milton may be better than anyone on the draft board day 3.
I have heard or seen nothing to suggest the Dolphins were remotely interested in Milton, whose skill set is intriguing but a brutal fit for the Dolphins scheme requiring quick decisions, quick throws and consistent accuracy. That’s not Milton.
From Brian Z:
How much do you think the team’s handling of the Tyreek Hill situation influenced Ramsey to ask for a trade? Do you think that our coach, who is seen as being player-friendly, might have gone too far over the edge? I still think teams want discipline from a coach, and our coach is coming across as a pushover. Could this also have influenced Ramsey's decision? Last season, when Hill quit on the team, and the Dolphins did nothing, I was worried how veteran players and other teams would look at Miami as soft. Last question, are either Hill or Ramsey even tradable before June 1 with their cap hits?
Hey Brian, lot to unpack here. First off, what would you have liked the Dolphins to do with Hill after he quit, considering that happened in the season finale? Second, we don’t know exactly why Ramsey and the Dolphins are headed for a divorce because Chris Grier won’t say and Ramsey hasn’t addressed it on social media, so anything right now would be pure speculation unless someone spills the beans. Lastly, yes, the Dolphins could trade either before June 1, but they’d have to be willing to suffer more cap pain than if they waited until after June 1.
From Glenn Austin:
It seems like Ramsey may not have a huge market, mostly because of his money due ... do you think he’s with the Dolphins for the 2025 season? I would like to think that if he is, he finds a way to play his best (though that may be less).. and dream he mentors the right drafted DBs.
Hey Glenn, even though Chris Grier didn’t close the door on the possibility of Ramsey playing for the team in 2025, once you get a report leaked about player and team agreeing to look for trade possibilities, that’s pretty close to a point of no return. So let’s just say I wouldn’t count on it.
From Bobby Sherwood:
If Sanders drops to 13, is there any chance Miami would take him? I think it's close to zero, but I'd be interested to hear what you think. Thanks, Alain.
Hey Bobby, barring injuries, if the Dolphins were to select a quarterback, that player would be looking at being a backup for two years unless Tua got injured for a long stretch because of his contract. It’s not a wise financial commitment for the Dolphins, to be honest, and I also don’t know (or don’t think) that Sanders is a good enough prospect to justify taking under those circumstances.
From Dillon Medina:
Is there a world where the Dolphins could trade Tua to the Saints? If this were to happen, what would the team be able to get for Tua, and how would this affect the team financially?
Hey Dillon, being able to trade Tua would be great for the Dolphins’ cap situation, but I have a hard time thinking there’s a team out there that would be comfortable taking on his contract, including a $40 million guaranteed salary in 2025, coming off a year where Tua sustained another concussion and later a hip injury (even if Mike McDaniel says it’s not related to the hip injury he sustained at Alabama).
From NYCFinFan4Life:
Checking in from surgery bud. Obviously we can't address everything, though would be nice. What players/position could we land for you to say it was a successful draft. As always appreciate ya brother.
Well, first off, best wishes for a quick and full recovery. If the Dolphins could come out of the draft with some combination of a starting CB, DT, OL and S in the first three rounds and each one could start immediately, that would be a good draft for me.