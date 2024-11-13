Dolphins Get Defensive in Latest Mock Draft
While the Miami Dolphins are concentrating on making a run for the playoffs this season, it is never too early to start thinking about the 2025 NFL draft.
The Dolphins have area scouts on the road, attending various college games and visiting campuses to evaluate the best for 2025.
USA Today has come out with its latest first-round mock draft Wednesday.
Writer Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz based his mock draft on the draft order based on the current standings, and the Dolphins currently would have the 10th selection with their 3-6 record. With that 10th overall pick, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected safety Malaki Starks from the University of Georgia going to the Dolphins.
Part of his reasoning is Jevon Holland is a pending free agent, as are fellow safeties Jorday Poyer, Marcus Mayes and Elijah Campbell.
"While the NFL hasn't had a safety selected in the top 10 since Jamal Adams went sixth overall in 2017, Starks should earn consideration to go early on Day 1 as a do-it-all defender who constantly puts himself in position to make big plays," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote.
Starks has 31 tackles this season, one interception, and one pass broken up. His statistics are down this season compared to the last two seasons when he was involved in more passes broken up and had more interceptions.
Starks had one of his best games against then-ranked No. 1 Texas when he had seven tackles and led the Bulldogs to a 30-15 upset victory in Austin.
The Dolphins' only safety under contract for 2025 is rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, who was placed on injured reserve on August 29 but began practicing again last week.
